LILLY: Speaking of gates...

I love gates. They are fascinating to me. In the world around us gates are everywhere. Some are wide, some narrow, some tall and some short. They come in every style and shape. Some are rickety and made of wood and some stronger and made of steel. Some are beautiful and some are not so attractive.

Gates do two things. They allow people or things entrance to spaces, but they also keep people or things out of protected spaces. In our yard we have a fenced garden with a small gate that leads into it. That simple little picket gate covered with flowers and vines allows me special access to tend my garden. That same small gate is enough to keep out deer and other critters that would also love to have access to our precious plants. Our garden gate is small but very useful.

Did you know that God is also very interested in gates? He has created a few gates of His own. In Revelations 21:10-12, the Bible tells us that the Apostle John saw a mighty city coming down from heaven with foundations made of precious stone, high walls and twelve beautiful gates, and twelve beautiful angels, one at each gate. As I think about that word picture, I am really looking forward to seeing God’s gate to heaven with my own eyes and walking through it one day soon.