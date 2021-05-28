LILLY: The sin dilemma

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The relationship with man and God was broken from that point forward. Sin was released into the world, influencing all mankind.

God will not tolerate sin. He is holy, perfect, and without blemish of sin (Psalm 11:7). God is sovereign. There is no one or any thing that is higher than the one and only true God Jehovah of heaven. Where there is sin on earth, there is separation from God.

In man there is sin. “We all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23). Since Adam and Eve, man has always tried to bridge this sin separation between man and God, by good works, philosophy, ethics, and even by religion—but the only one who could ever solve the sin dilemma was and is Jesus, the true Son of God.

God loved us so much He sent His only Son Jesus into the world to be the total and complete perfect payment and sacrifice for our sins (John 3:16). Jesus is the only one who can restore the relationship between man and God.

As Jesus was crucified on the cross (Mark 15:24), His last words were “It is finished” (John19:30). The sin dilemma was solved. Jesus paid it all for you and me and all people of the world forever.

Because of Jesus, we are no longer hopeless and lost in sin without a solution. Do not trust false solutions for your sin dilemma.