LILLY: What does Easter mean to you?

This week we celebrate Easter, a spring day that is recognized in many different ways around the world.

I have a question for you: What is happening in your life this Easter? What does Easter mean to you personally?

I ask because Easter has become one of the most misunderstood holidays on our calendar. In the last few decades, it has lost much of its true meaning in America.

For many it is a day of chocolate rabbits, Easter egg hunts, festive parades and the notion of an Easter Bunny bringing baskets of candy to children in the night. For some it’s new clothes for spring. For some it’s the one day a year they get up early and attend church to hear an Easter sermon. For some it is a spring break from college and a few days of rest from the classroom.

Yes, Easter has become so many things, it is hard for some to tell what Easter really is.

Our family no longer refers to Easter as just “Easter.” To us it is “Resurrection Day.” We memorialize it as the greatest life-changing event that ever took place on planet earth—the death and resurrection of Jesus the Christ, the Messiah.