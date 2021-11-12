LILLY: What kind of impact will your life have on others?

Have you ever thought about the number of people you will impact in a lifetime? When we think about the oceans of people we may meet in a lifetime it is overwhelming.
But for most of us, we spend little time thinking about our potential impact on them. Studies show that on average we live to be about 78 years old. Most of us remember people we meet after the age of 5. When the math is done it turns out that we may meet up to 80,000 people in a lifetime. That’s a lot of people.
These are all people who could potentially be touched by your life. There are many more people who you may never meet that might love to have what you could offer. Where do we meet people?
We start with our family, our circle of growing friends, the workplace, our place of worship, grocery stores, schools, or possibly colleges and universities. Or maybe organizations we belong to—and when you add in the multiplier of social media, that even makes our impact greater.
The numbers are amazing, and they grow every day of our lives. Maybe that’s why Jesus was so adamant about emphasizing our great individual impact potential on the world around us.
You and I will make a major impact in this world before we leave it. What kind of an impact will you leave?
The trail we leave behind and the people we touch is called our legacy. Beyond our faith and trust in Christ, it is the very thing that God will measure us by when we meet Him face to face. How well did we accomplish our work of the great commission, sharing the light of Jesus? How well did we spread the savory taste of the unmistakable sweetness of God’s Holy Spirit?
Sometimes it takes the death of a person close to us to realize just how great a life can impact the world around us. My loving wife Debbie went home to be with the Lord on October 9th, just a few weeks ago. She was my lifelong friend and love for 52 years from the day we met in a small high school in Northern Michigan. She was a woman of grace and unmeasurable talents. She was a wonderful mom and she loved others without reservation.
Her faith and love of God filled every day of her life and the people she touched with love and kindness is innumerable. Her legacy was being the salt and light of this world and she accomplished it so gracefully.
Today I want you to know that your life matters. God has brought you into this world for a specific purpose, and you are an important part of much more than you know. God wants a personal relationship with you so that He can empower you to be that special person of light He has always meant for you to be.
The Bible tells us in First Peter 1:17, “Conduct yourselves throughout the time of your stay here in fear (carefully), knowing that you were not redeemed with corruptible things, but rather with the blood shed by Christ.”
We perceive life as a long and distant journey, but our lives are so fragile, disappearing so quickly. Psalm 103:15-16 reads, “As for man, his days are like grass; As a flower of the field, so he flourishes. For the wind passes over it, and it is gone, it’s place remembers it no more.”