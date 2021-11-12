LILLY: What kind of impact will your life have on others?

Have you ever thought about the number of people you will impact in a lifetime? When we think about the oceans of people we may meet in a lifetime it is overwhelming.

But for most of us, we spend little time thinking about our potential impact on them. Studies show that on average we live to be about 78 years old. Most of us remember people we meet after the age of 5. When the math is done it turns out that we may meet up to 80,000 people in a lifetime. That’s a lot of people.

These are all people who could potentially be touched by your life. There are many more people who you may never meet that might love to have what you could offer. Where do we meet people?

We start with our family, our circle of growing friends, the workplace, our place of worship, grocery stores, schools, or possibly colleges and universities. Or maybe organizations we belong to—and when you add in the multiplier of social media, that even makes our impact greater.

The numbers are amazing, and they grow every day of our lives. Maybe that’s why Jesus was so adamant about emphasizing our great individual impact potential on the world around us.

You and I will make a major impact in this world before we leave it. What kind of an impact will you leave?

