W hat do you look forward to in life?
Looking forward to something near and far keeps life fun and exciting.
When we were children my sister and I looked forward to road trips with father in the old truck to the farmers co-op. Though it was but a few, it seemed like many miles away. Down winding roads through the countryside, we traveled to purchase animal feed.
Those trips to the feed store also meant a double dip of our favorite ice cream stacked high on a golden crispy cone. The anticipation of those ice cream cones on hot summer days was fun.
Then there was the last day of school in June, free at last! There were summer vacations to visit grandparents in lower Michigan. There was the mid-summer picnics, Fourth of July and the excitement of seeing the fireworks. We always had something to look forward to. But the years have passed so quickly. We are older now, but even as adults we still enjoy having things to look forward to.
As Christians, our eyes now look far away, past winding roads to a place that God has promised. Jesus said, “ I am going away to prepare a place for you, and if I go and prepare a place for you I will come again and receive you to Myself where I am” (John 14:3).
With our time on earth slowly fading, the promise of a future home in heaven is a glorious thing that we look forward to as believers in Christ. Our salvation and forgiveness of sin through Jesus brings the promise of a new life here in the near term and a glorious eternal future in a place called heaven.
As we live each day in a world that is rapidly changing, we see our society burgeoning with social challenges and uncertainty. More than ever I now look forward to a place one day of peace and joy and happiness in a city where God himself is King. A place where there is no presence of sin. A place where people will live in the light of perfect harmony without fear of darkness and death.
If life in this world has become difficult and even unbearable for you, I want you to know that today there is hope. Hope comes from God. Hope is in the name of a Savior called Jesus.
Asking Him into your life today can change everything. He alone can forgive your sin and change your life. God tells us in Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
Did you know that the God of heaven and all creation holds your eternal future in His hands? He has loved you from your inception and desires the best possible future for you. That is why through His loving kindness and grace He continues to call you from your sin while there is still time.
He will blot out your past, forgive your sin and give you a future of hope. He will fill your heart with peace, and you will inherit eternal life.
Now that is something to look forward to.
What are you looking forward to in the near and far? I hope you will look past this temporal world you now live in and put your hope in a place called heaven.
“Call upon the name of the Lord today and you shall be saved,” (Acts 2:21). I look forward to seeing you there. May God bless you richly and often.
