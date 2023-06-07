Lily Rose and Company held its grand opening June 1, sponsored by the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce. Store owners, Jillian Denhan, Devon Romano and Kimberly Bonner, said they wanted a place that allows local makers and artisans to sell their works. Customers can find plenty of handmade items, from t-shirts to glasses to home décor, all made by 21 artisans in the Culpeper area, including the store owners.

Romano said the three met after they all rented space at the Country Store of Culpeper to sell their works. They kept in touch, and after much discussion, decided to come together to pursue the dream of opening their own business.

The name, Lily Rose and Company, comes from a combination of their favorite flowers. Denham and Romano are fans of lilies and Bonner enjoys roses, while the rest of the artisans that sell their works in the store are “the company.”

Romano and Bonner had already rented a space before they came across their current location, the storefront that used to house the Boost Mobile store on North Main Street.

“All three of us had called the realtor regarding this space at different times, and one day at 8 o’clock in the morning, one of our vendors popped onto our messenger chat and took a picture of a sign that said ‘for rent’ and that’s how it came,” said Romano.

According to Bonner, the response to Lily Rose and Company has been positive: “the first thing people say when they come in is ‘Oh my goodness, I love your store.’ They like the variety, it’s marketed very well, it feels like you’re walking into somebody’s home.”

The group are part of a growing wave of women-owned businesses that have opened in Culpeper area over the last few months, including Love You More Photography and Spelled Ink.

Denham, Romero and Bonner said that they felt empowered to be part of this wave of women-owned businesses springing up in the area. Bonner also revealed that many of the local businesses have referred some of their customers to Lily Rose and Company.

“It’s really a dream come true for all of us,” said Denham. “Behind us we have supportive husbands, supportive children who continue to support this dream of ours.”

They plan to hold art classes later this month. According to Denham, it would be an opportunity for local vendors to showcase their works through classes and teach people how to create their own works.

Lily Rose and Company is located at 201 North Main Street in downtown Culpeper.