Linemen restore power to thousands, but some outages may continue through Tuesday

The weekend ice storm has continued to cause new power outages even as power is restored elsewhere, keeping linemen and emergency workers busy for the fourth day in a row.

Some outages could linger into at least Tuesday evening, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative announced Sunday night.

At the peak of the storm roughly 22,000 REC customers were without power, the utility reported. As ice continued to fall on lines and equipment, with trees and tree limbs springing up into lines as ice melted Sunday, REC said they have restored power to more than 16,000 people.

As of 6 p.m. more than 6,000 remained without service. REC said member-owners may need to report their outage multiple times as the online system may indicate power has been restored when it is still out.

Today additional back-up crews from North and South Carolina joined the Virginia REC workers, doubling the field workforce to about 200.

The utility reported that they had discovered about 40 trees that had fallen along a single power line circuit on Sunday. More than 20 broken powerline poles have been identified, with likely more to be found as work continues.