Linemen restore power to thousands, more storms in forecast this week

The weekend ice storm continued to cause new outages even as power is restored elsewhere, keeping linemen and emergency workers busy for the fifth day in a row.
Some outages could linger into at least Tuesday evening, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative announced Sunday night, and more storms are in the forecast for later this week.
At the peak of the weekend ice storm roughly 22,000 REC customers were without power, the utility reported. Ice continued to fall on lines and equipment, with trees and tree limbs springing up into lines as ice melted Sunday, REC said.
As of 3 p.m. on Monday less than 2,000 remained without power, mostly in Caroline and Louisa counties, down from more than 6,000 Sunday night. REC said member-owners may need to report their outage multiple times as the online system may indicate power has been restored when it is still out.
Dominion reported more than 45,000 outages still remaining in Virginia as of Monday afternoon, mainly in the Richmond area and Southside, hard hit by ice storms.
Additional back-up crews from North and South Carolina joined the Virginia REC workers over the weekend. The utility reported that they had discovered about 40 trees that had fallen along a single power line circuit on Sunday and more than 20 broken powerline poles were identified.
“REC knows conditions are very uncomfortable in homes without electricity. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore everyone’s service,” Casey Hollins, director of communications and public relations, said in a statement.
“We encourage members to be especially careful when using portable generators; to place the generator well away from the house to avoid exhaust fumes from entering the living area; and unless specialized connections have been previously installed, to only use extension cords to connect individual appliances to the generator,” she said.
As the company’s eastern service territory outage restoration neared completion on Monday, Hollins advised communities from Culpeper and as far north as Clarke and Frederick counties to begin to prepare for power outages due to winter weather forecasts overnight and into this coming Wednesday and Thursday.