Linemen restore power to thousands, more storms in forecast this week

The weekend ice storm continued to cause new outages even as power is restored elsewhere, keeping linemen and emergency workers busy for the fifth day in a row.

Some outages could linger into at least Tuesday evening, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative announced Sunday night, and more storms are in the forecast for later this week.

At the peak of the weekend ice storm roughly 22,000 REC customers were without power, the utility reported. Ice continued to fall on lines and equipment, with trees and tree limbs springing up into lines as ice melted Sunday, REC said.

As of 3 p.m. on Monday less than 2,000 remained without power, mostly in Caroline and Louisa counties, down from more than 6,000 Sunday night. REC said member-owners may need to report their outage multiple times as the online system may indicate power has been restored when it is still out.

Dominion reported more than 45,000 outages still remaining in Virginia as of Monday afternoon, mainly in the Richmond area and Southside, hard hit by ice storms.