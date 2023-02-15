A lithium battery is the suspected cause of a garage fire last week in Culpeper County.

Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a working house fire at 9:59 a.m. on Feb. 10 off of Alum Springs Road. There was a report of flames and black smoke from an attached garage, according to a release from Chief Doug Monaco.

The fire did not extend into the main section of the home as the door from the kitchen to the garage was closed. Volunteers advanced the attack line and performed a quick knockdown of the fire.

An initial investigation found that the probable cause of the fire was the charging of a lithium battery, according to Monaco.

There were no reported injuries.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s Status Report on High Energy Density Batteries Project in 2018 reported over 25,000 overheating or fire incidents involving more than 400 types of lithium battery-powered products over a five-year period.

Overheated or defective batteries can catch fire or even explode, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

A woman in Brooklyn, N.Y. was recently critically injured in a house fire where 50 lithium-ion batteries were found, according to media reports. Fire officials there are asking federal regulators to crack down on substandard lithium-ion batteries entering the U.S.

According to OSHA, lithium battery fires can be prevented by ensuring that the batteries, chargers and associated equipment meet testing standards and are rated for their intended uses.

When replacing batteries and chargers for an electronic device, ensure they are specifically designed and approved for use with the device and are from the device’s manufacturer or a manufacturer authorized reseller.

Importantly, to prevent fires, remove lithium-powered devices and batteries from the charger once they are fully charged, store in dry, cool locations and avoid damaging them, according to OSHA.