Little bit of snow Saturday for Daylight Saving Time

Culpeper and the area got a few inches of snow throughout the day Saturday and much colder temperatures than the day before as clocks sprang ahead in anticipation of spring starting this Sunday, March 20.

There was daylight past 7 p.m. this past Sunday as signs of winter past arrived.

Spring temperatures appear on the agenda all this week with Tuesday and Wednesday forecast in the high 60s and a high of 72 degrees on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Overnight lows for Culpeper will be in the high 30s to high 40.

The snow on Saturday didn’t amount to much except for on the grass though it made for some slippery roads.

Little Fork Volunteer Fire Department responded Saturday, March 12 to an auto collision on Rixeyville Road near Hazel River Church Road. One occupant was checked out and did not require transport to the hospital after their vehicle ran off the road in the snow.

