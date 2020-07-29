The Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team is actively advising area motorists travelling on Route 229 north of Rixeyville to beware of a large bear lately seen wandering in the area.
The local first responders recently posted an electronic sign on the highway, just north of its station. It has a picture of a fire dog and the message: “STAY ALERT: Bear 1209 crosses 0.588 miles south of this sign.”
“’Bear 1209’ is a very large black bear. He has been quite active in our community and crosses Rixeyville Road all of the time,” according to a post this week from Little Fork Volunteer Fire Co. Chief Doug Monaco. “He does not look both ways before crossing so please slow down when traveling south of our station and look out for him.”
Little Fork Volunteer Fire is located just north of the Hazel River along Route 229. In addition to answering multiple fire and rescue calls, the station operates the state’s only all-volunteer large animal rescue team.
For that reason and more, Little Fork cares about bears.
“He obviously did not read the manual about how to safely cross the roadway. We all need to take care of him as he travels through our community,” Monaco stated of the Rixeyville bear. “He does not know any better!!”
