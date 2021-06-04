Little Fork Chief Doug Monaco named Virginia Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year

Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Chief Doug Monaco, heart and soul of the close-knit Rixeyville-based organization, is Virginia Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year.

A firefighter for 48 years, the local chief was presented the honor Friday as part of the Governor’s Fire Service Awards.

Virginia Dept. of Fire Programs Acting Director Garrett Dyer made the presentation with Secretary of Public Safety & Homeland Security Brian Moran.

Monaco retired as captain after 32 years from Prince William County Fire & Rescue and is currently overseeing the long-anticipated expansion to the company’s tiny volunteer stationhouse in northern Culpeper County.

“Chief Monaco has provided countless hours of exemplary leadership and personal time toward the foundation and success of the Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company in Culpeper County for the last 26 years,” Dyer said in prepared remarks.

In 2010, he saw the need for and founded a Large Animal Rescue Team, the state’s only all-volunteer team of its type, which responds around the state to help large animals in distress.