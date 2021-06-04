Little Fork Chief Doug Monaco named Virginia Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year

Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Chief Doug Monaco, heart and soul of the close-knit Rixeyville-based organization, is Virginia Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year.
A firefighter for 48 years, the local chief was presented the honor Friday as part of the Governor’s Fire Service Awards.
Virginia Dept. of Fire Programs Acting Director Garrett Dyer made the presentation with Secretary of Public Safety & Homeland Security Brian Moran.
Monaco retired as captain after 32 years from Prince William County Fire & Rescue and is currently overseeing the long-anticipated expansion to the company’s tiny volunteer stationhouse in northern Culpeper County.
“Chief Monaco has provided countless hours of exemplary leadership and personal time toward the foundation and success of the Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company in Culpeper County for the last 26 years,” Dyer said in prepared remarks.
In 2010, he saw the need for and founded a Large Animal Rescue Team, the state’s only all-volunteer team of its type, which responds around the state to help large animals in distress.
“Although Little Fork Volunteer Company may be small, Chief Monaco has created an environment for his volunteer company to thrive with in astounding 88 current members and a 100 percent response rate for the last nine years,” Dyer said. “During his tenure as chief he has fostered a culture that encourages engagement and training for his members, which has allowed him to not retain members, but grow exponentially.”
Monaco leads by example and takes every chance to teach and educate his members so that they feel a part of his team, the acting director said.
“We want to thank Chief Doug Monaco for his many years of tireless work to ensure the success of Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company. His work and steadfast dedication will serve the citizens of Culpeper for many years to come because of his effort,” Dyer said.
The Governor's Fire Service Awards were established in 2002 to formally recognize professional excellence and outstanding achievement in Virginia’s Fire Service, an acknowledgment that often goes unrecognized.
