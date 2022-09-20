Little Fork large animal rescue team saves calves fallen into old septic tank in Orange

Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team recently conducted yet another successful, albeit very complicated livestock save in Orange County.

This time, the animals in need of help were a pair of calves who fell into an old concrete septic tank with about two-feet of water on the bottom. The Rixevyille-based large animal rescue team, the only such volunteer unit in Virginia, received a call at 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 14 about the calves, each weighing approximately 450 pounds, that had fallen into the hole in the ground the day before.

The team assembled and moved a set of Amkus battery powered extrication tools from a fire dept. pumper to the rescue team trailer including an O-cutter, hydraulic rams, and a spreader tool, according to a post from Little Fork VFD Chief Doug Monaco.

Arriving on the scene about 45 minutes later, the rescue team learned one of the lids collapsed into the tank, used for storing spring water, leaving a hole for the two youngsters to explore. “Chaos and Calamity,” named by the rescuers, both fell into the tank, and were being fed and given water by buckets lowered to them.

A plan was developed in which the team applied the Becker sling to each calf and lifted them out using a farm tractor. It was a challenge to apply the lifting sling and even more so the task of placing chest and butt straps across the calves without direct access.

Team members used metal strop guides and hoof hooks to place webbing under Chaos. Carabineers and ropes were attached to the straps to hold them in place, a spreader bar was hooked to the straps and the tractor was brought forward.

During this lifting process, it was discovered a major tree limb needed to be removed from the area, halting the process. On the second attempt, Chaos was raised slightly to install chest and butt straps for more security. The tractor operator was instructed to immediately move backwards as the calf’s main body cleared the hole. The tractor lifted Chaos higher and reversed to a safe area. Success—Chaos was freed and walking around, eating grass.

The process was repeated by Calamity who decided to lay down due to exhaustion and the fact that the rescue team was trying to place webbing around the mid-section. This proved more challenging, Monaco said. A line was worked under the calf and used for encouragement to stand, allowing a second strap tobe placed in position. Calamity was removed from the tank and placed a safe distance away.

“We took some pics, gathered our tools, and returned to the station. We had to drive around a large pile of gravel that had been delivered while we were working. That pile would be used to immediately fill the old concrete tank that Chaos and Calamity had discovered and fallen into,” Monaco said.

Six volunteer team members who responded to the nearly five-hour incident while another crew staffed the Little Fork ambulance and engine. Donate to the all-volunteer organization on PayPal or at littleforkvfrc.org.