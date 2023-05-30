Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the third time in the recent past, Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue has responded to a fire caused by a lithium battery on its charger.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Rixeyville company and surrounding fire/EMS units were dispatched for a structure fire at South Wales. The 911 center advised that a battery had caught fire and exploded in a kitchen.

Units arrived and found just that—a small lithium battery that had exploded and caught fire on the kitchen counter, according to a Little Fork release. The occupant called 911, unplugged the charger and used a cup to throw water onto the burning battery and box. Luckily, she was home and saved the house from further damage, according to the release.

This is the third fire that has occurred in the recent past directly related to charging lithium batteries in Little Fork’s fire protection district.

The first home in Rixeyville suffered extreme damage when a fire started in the basement. The second, located in Jeffersonton, caused the loss of the garage area prior to the most recent event.

“Please follow all precautions when charging lithium batteries - regardless of size!” according to Little Fork VFD.