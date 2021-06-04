Little Fork VFD frees man's hand trapped by shipping container near Rixeyville

Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. earlier this week successfully implemented an extraction plan to free a man's hand trapped by a shipping container.

First responders worked with calm and precision upon dispatch June 1 for a person trapped under a steel container near Rixeyville.

Arriving units found a man with his hand between a steel shipping container and a railroad tie. Ambulance 9-1, Rescue Engine 9, (Heavy) Rescue 9 and Chief 9 responded to the mid-afternoon incident, according to a company release.

The EMS crew assessed the patient and began treatment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chief 9 established command and requested a helicopter and an ALS unit from Co. 12. The Fauquier County EMS Supervisor unit (Critical Care Paramedic) designated Emerald Hill Elementary School on Route 229 as a landing zone and requested an additional engine company.

While this was occurring, Chief 9-2 assessed the scenario and established an extrication plan. The container was secured to an adjacent steel container and cribbing was positioned on two sides of the container, the release stated.

A battery-powered Amkus rescue tool was positioned on cribbing and after everything was in place the container was safely lifted a couple of inches to free the man’s hand.