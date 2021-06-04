 Skip to main content
Little Fork VFD frees man's hand trapped by shipping container near Rixeyville
Little Fork VFD frees man's hand trapped by shipping container near Rixeyville

Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. earlier this week successfully implemented an extraction plan to free a man's hand trapped by a shipping container.

First responders worked with calm and precision upon dispatch June 1 for a person trapped under a steel container near Rixeyville.

Arriving units found a man with his hand between a steel shipping container and a railroad tie. Ambulance 9-1, Rescue Engine 9, (Heavy) Rescue 9 and Chief 9 responded to the mid-afternoon incident, according to a company release.

The EMS crew assessed the patient and began treatment.

Chief 9 established command and requested a helicopter and an ALS unit from Co. 12. The Fauquier County EMS Supervisor unit (Critical Care Paramedic) designated Emerald Hill Elementary School on Route 229 as a landing zone and requested an additional engine company.

While this was occurring, Chief 9-2 assessed the scenario and established an extrication plan. The container was secured to an adjacent steel container and cribbing was positioned on two sides of the container, the release stated.

A battery-powered Amkus rescue tool was positioned on cribbing and after everything was in place the container was safely lifted a couple of inches to free the man’s hand.

The patient was transported to the landing zone with the upgraded Medic 9-1 and flown by PHI Aircare, with a new location at Culpeper Regional Airport, to UVA in Charlottesville.

The volunteer compnay thanked COES Medic 12, Fauquier's critical care unit, PHI Aircare, Culpeper Co. Vol Fire Dept., Culpeper Sheriffs Office, 911 dispatchers and the eight Little Fork volunteers who responded.

