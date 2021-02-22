Little Fork VFD signs contract with builder for $3 million station expansion project

Talk about a long time coming.

After more than a decade of living and serving in severely inadequate quarters, all while experiencing an increase in emergency calls, Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 6 in Rixeyville is really getting a major upgrade to its stationhouse.

President Ed Kelso last week signed the contract with its builder, Dominion Construction Group of Warrenton for the addition. The total project cost is $3 million and when completed the expanded stationhouse will house all of the apparatus and provide a safe environment for volunteers, said Chief Doug Monaco.

The addition will include air-conditioning, bunk rooms, kitchen, training room and other needed areas.

Over the past ten years, the volunteer company serving northern Culpeper County and beyond has raised and/or saved $1.15 million. A local bank is loaning the remaining $1.85 million.

Monaco said construction is slated to start in April or May of this year. Fundraising for the project continues, and the community is encouraged to donate at littleforkvfrc.org/

“The more funds that are raised, the less we need to borrow and the greater the savings for our rural community,” Monaco said.

In addition to answering standard fire and rescue calls around Culpeper County, Little Fork VFD operates the only all-volunteer large animal rescue team in the state.