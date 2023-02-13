Little Fork Volunteer Technical Large Animal Rescue Team recently navigated another complicated operation, this time involving a 36-year-old horse, Bunny, a former trail rider, trapped in a muddy mess.

Little Fork station, based in Rixeyville, was contacted late morning Feb. 6 by a horse owner who had a horse down in a muddy trail area on a farm near Jeffersonton.

The beloved family horse fell while on her way to eat breakfast and soon tired from trying to get up, according to a release from Chief Doug Monaco.

A veterinarian was notified and a team of 10 Little Fork volunteers responded to the incident. It was a two-prong effort, starting with straps and a Rescue Glide and ending with a tired Bunny being lifted to her feet in a Becker sling as the vet administered an IV.

The horse eventually stood on her own, Monaco reported. To the relief of her human family.

The volunteer large animal rescue team spent two hours cleaning the equipment and apparatus following the dirty job. They are nonprofit organization that operates on donations. Give at littleforkvfrc.org/