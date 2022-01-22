Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue nearing completion on $3 million addition

RIXEYVILLE—Long in the making and critically needed for years, the $3 million expansion of the stationhouse at Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. 9 along Route 229 in Culpeper County is nearing completion at long last.

The carefully-planned project built during the pandemic more than quadruples the space of the original 3,200-square-feet, non-air-conditioned garage-like building that was supposed to be temporary or added onto when constructed in 1996, but never was.

At the heart and soul of the 14,400-square-feet addition are the Monaco brothers—65-year-old Chief Doug and Capt. Ralph, 63, longtime firefighters with nearly a century of experience between the two of them.

The brothers gave a tour of the new facility on Wednesday with Asst. Chief Roger Lightner, 56, a retired federal firefighter who sells fire equipment.

“We’re ecstatic,” said the chief, a volunteer firefighter for 48 years retired from 33 years as a career firefighter in Prince William County. In 2021, Doug was named Virginia Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year.

“It’s awesome, hard to believe.”

Added Ralph Monaco, a real estate agent, “I’m real relieved. I’ve lived with this project for two years.”

Fire department origins and growth

The dozens of community fire and rescue volunteers coming through that original Little Fork stationhouse on a daily basis, at all hours of day and night, make due with the sparse accommodations, sleeping on couches in the bay next to the firetrucks or in the backs of ambulances, using the floor as a training ground and a gathering place.

In addition to running calls for humans—more than 650 in 2020—Little Fork VFD operates the state’s only all-volunteer large animal rescue team responding well-beyond its normal coverage area, often to farms. Large volunteer rescue team members are required to be certified EMTs and firefighters.

Especially during COVID, volunteers come back from calls dirty and needing to sanitize, which they have to do at home because until now there were no showers at headquarters.

Food got cooked in a microwave, purchased from Ma & Paw’s Country Store down the road in the village of Rixeyville—they have the best burritos, according to the fire chief—or at 7-Eleven three miles north in the other direction at U.S. 211. It’s where 700+home Clevenger’s Corner is now under site development.

Little Fork VFD will be first response for the planned housing and commercial center longer in the making than the stationhouse expansion in an area known for its colonial church.

Situated on four acres, Little Fork VFD started running out of Dave Lawry’s driveway next door in 1994 and the following year ran its first firetruck out of Doug Monaco’s driveway, he recalled.

The property, facing the busy two-lane highway, adjoins Verdun Adventure Bound and its volunteers service everything north of Emerald Hill Elementary School.

In the time Little Fork VFD has been around, the county’s population went from around 30,000 to well over 50,000. It was clear the firehouse needed to physically grow.

Frugal board pulls the trigger on project

Over a decade, volunteers raised $1.1 million for the firehouse project, said Ralph Monaco, the fire department’s project manager for the expansion. Fundraising included $400,000 given in unity from the eight-member Culpeper County Fire & Rescue Association.

Building the project required a $1.77 million loan, Ralph said, and a $98,000 annual payment. Culpeper County has approved $100,000 annually in its Capital Improvements Plan to cover the bank note.

Community foundation grants will pay for furnishings and fundraising will continue, as is status quo for volunteer organizations albeit much more difficult in a pandemic.

“The board of directors had a meeting—we got to pull the trigger…we can’t go another 10 years,” said the fire captain of moving forward in late 2020 and breaking ground in April '21.

“We had to do what we had to do. We realized we were never going to raise $3 million. Well, by the time we did, the building would cost us $6 million.”

By a stroke of luck, Ralph Monaco said, they signed a contract early-on with a steel company for the building prior to getting the bank loan.

“We had the money to cover the steel so we avoided two big price increases,” he said. “Saved us 20 percent on the steel by ordering early.” It was a successful gamble, Doug said.

Getting $50,000 from each of Culpeper County’s fire companies to build the expansion pushed it over the top, Ralph Monaco said,

“We realized we probably could do it. We could go the bank. We were debt free until we put this building up,” he said.

That too has been no easy task.

“We did that on purpose because we knew we were going to be looking for financing so we paid off all the apparatus,” Doug Monaco said.

Most of Co. 9's firetrucks and ambulances are used and refurbished to save money, he said.

“Extend the life so it needs to go to the antique dealers when it leaves us here,” the fire chief half joked. “That was part of the master plan also—to be frugal through everything.” It paid off.

Co. 9 has new digs

That discipline means dedicated volunteers will now have a place to sleep, eat, work out, shower, wash uniforms, train and gather while on call responding to emergencies.

The pre-engineered steel addition built by Dominion Construction Group of Warrenton added six vehicle bays—one on the front and five on the side—for a total of 10. There will be enough room to put all the station's equipment under roof separate from the living area.

The addition includes second floor male and female bunk rooms and locker rooms, bathrooms with showers, a laundry room, workout room and training room in addition to plenty of spaces for storage.

The first floor includes an industrial laundry for washing the heavy protective equipment worn by firefighters. Volunteers used to clean their gear outside with a fire house, brush and soap and hang them to dry.

The huge industrial dryer will shorten that process from a couple of days to a few hours, Ralph Monaco said.

Connecting the old building with the new is a 10-feet-long adjoining space containing metal cages for hanging fire gear with a built-in ventilation system. The gear used to hang in the garage absorbing exhaust fumes in addition to multiple carcinogenic agents at fire scenes and other emergencies.

Downstairs in the new addition is a spacious day room with a TV and well-outfitted kitchen with laminate flooring, tiles and a spacious island. Member Robert Ellis crafted a pair of uniquely decorated large dining tables for breaking bread in the day room.

A cartoon donkey is pictured on one side and the phrase and company seal, “Little Fork Volunteer—We’re trained to save your ass.”

Members have rescued an actual jackass, a guard donkey in Catlett named Jack, as well as many horses and a camel named Newt, according to the fire chief.

There’s a fire escape upstairs on the back of the new building overlooking company property, snow-covered hills and farmland in use as such. A bio-retention pond was an expensive item to put in and will catch runoff, per environmental standards.

The fire department recently had a fire pole donated, but had to turn it down because it can’t afford the enclosure to put it in, the fire chief said. It will happen, but not yet, he said.

A local foundation is giving the money for beds and other bunkhouse supplies, still to arrive.

Working through the supply shortage

The local project is on budget and on schedule though challenged with national supply chain issues.

A switch for the whole house generator just came in, meaning the firehouse lost power along with everyone else during the recent snow storm.

The switch took six months to receive, said Naomi Devine, Dominion Construction Group project manager. It took nine months to get the garage doors, she added.

Devine said their company has not experienced a worker shortage. Asked about completion of the firehouse project, she said they’re waiting to hear on a transfer switch.

“So we think it will be about three weeks—first week of February,” Devine said.

Construction superintendent Mike Donohue commented on the state of the industry.

“We ran into personnel issues back in early 2000 because everybody was so busy we couldn’t hire enough people for the jobs,” he said. “But never the issues with supply stuff like now.”

Fire in the blood

The Monacos met Lightner when he was 12 as young men running volunteer calls in Northern Virginia—Gainesville, Haymarket and Centreville, where their late father, Ralph Sr., was chief for many years.

In describing the work that went into making the Little Fork expansion reality, the brothers and Lightner said it's all for the members.

“The members are the ones that keep the response rate,” said Ralph Monaco, of the 100 percent response rate Little Fork VFD has maintained for the past 10.5 years.

Added Doug Monaco, “Hopefully we can keep the people coming in, keep joining.”

Membership is 90 currently with 60 of those actively covering 65 square miles as its first call range and second and third with Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper companies.

“You’ll never meet them all because everyone has varying schedules—night duty crew, weekend people who live out of the area,” Doug said. “For them to be able to come in and have a place to stay, that’s beautiful.”

Lightner’s mother knew he was going to be a firefighter from the time he was a boy chasing firetrucks around the house.

“It’s just a thrill—we call it adrenalin, something in your blood,” he said. “Once I retired, it’s coming around here because I still got the fire in me, didn’t want to give it up completely so this gives me my fire fix.

"If you’re meant to do this…people will join…It’s not for everybody, but it’s worth a try because some people don’t know they have the gift. I just like helping people.”

Planning for the future, living with COVID

More people are coming to the greater area around Jeffersonton and Route 211. Adding initial phases at Clevenger’s will add 10-12 percent more calls, the fire chief said.

“771 houses (total) last we were told,” Doug Monaco added. “We’ve been meeting with them, talking with them—one of our challenges is going to be getting the volunteers to join with us,” he said of recruiting fire & rescue membership from within Clevenger’s. “We want to start that as soon as the first one goes up.”

Proffers—voluntary developer payments—the county accepted as part of the rezoning for Clevenger’s Corner sets aside $1,000 per house for Little Fork VFD.

“We’re going to put that toward our mortgage,” Doug Monaco said. “It’s been earmarked.”

What was not anticipated was a two-year pandemic that put wear and tear on limited resources and added layers of needed protection on each call, and lots of sanitizing after for fire & rescue crews.

COVID-19 made its way through Little Fork’s ranks even as volunteers continue to respond to calls from those sickened by the virus.

“It was unbelievable in town yesterday,” Moncaco said of the call volume.

Calling an ambulance when sick with COVID does not guarantee priority entry to the local hospital, the firefighters said.

“Hospitals swamped, ambulance sits there and wait, wait and wait with the patient, it's longer downtime,” Ralph Monaco said. “Nothing the hospital can do they have to wait for another room—it’s nationwide.”

Many patients transported by Little Fork are brought in the hospital, and put outside in the waiting room in triage.

“Have to get off a stretcher to a wheelchair to a chair and they sit and wait for hours and hours and hours,” said Ralph Monaco.

Doug, always thinking about solutions, said they recently got a grant to purchase a decom machine, a fogger sprayer for disinfecting ambulance units.

Currently, the one volunteer working in the back of the ambulance to the hospital has to ride in the back on the way back to the firehouse, spray down the unit, let it sit outside for 20 minutes and restock.

“Have to send them home to take a shower,” said the fire chief. “Now, they can do it here.”

An open house for the public is being planned for the spring or summer.

