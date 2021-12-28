LOC announces chief of Latin American, Caribbean & European Division

The Library of Congress earlier this year appointed Suzanne Schadl as the chief of the Latin American, Caribbean and European Division.
Schadl brings more than 25 years of experience as a scholar, educator, and librarian in library leadership and international studies, according to a Library release.
Schadl since 2018 has been Chief of the Hispanic Division at the Library of Congress, where she led efforts to rebrand the Archive of Hispanic Literature on Tape as the PALABRA Archive. The project underscores the collection’s emphasis on the spoken word and a broader Latino audience, the release stated.
The Library of Congress National Audio Visual Conservation Center is located on Mount Pony in Culpeper. The historic site, a former Civil War signal station and Federal Reserve, today provides underground storage for the nation’s entire audiovisual collection on 90 miles of shelving. The collection features more than 1.1 million film, television, and video items with motion pictures dating to the 1890s.
The local facility also holds the largest public collection of sound recordings containing music, spoken word and radio broadcasts, nearly 3.5 million recordings in all.
Schadl has also led coordination of volunteer service from 130 researchers contributing metadata and trends essays to the Handbook of Latin American Studies. As a strong proponent of hands-on-learning, the Library stated Schadl has led the charge in guiding interns from project proposals to demonstrable published works at loc.gov.
“Suzanne takes on this role at an exciting time at the Library as we engage with more audiences and users across the country and around the world,” said Eugene Flanagan, director of General and International Collections, in a statement.
He said Schadl’s experience and leadership would be central to improving development and discovery of the Library’s Latin American, Caribbean, European, and heritage collections. This will include traditionally represented and underrepresented narratives, perspectives, and people, in all their richness and diversity, Flanagan said.
Before joining the Library, Schadl was a faculty member and curator for Latin American Collections at the University of New Mexico and director of the Gerald & Betty Ford Library, at the Bosque School, in Albuquerque. She has also been on the boards of National Hispanic Cultural Center and New Mexico Humanities Council, and for Latin American initiatives via Center for Research Libraries.
Schadl has a Bachelor of Arts from Ohio State University in Spanish and International Studies, and a doctorate from the University of New Mexico in Latin American Studies.
“Information crosses boundaries and languages and research benefits from the same! The Latin American, Caribbean, and European division is well-poised to help increase communication and understanding across many boundaries and languages, and I am excited to lead the critical work of the new division,” said Schadl in a statement.
The Division was created in 2021 as part of a general Library of Congress reorganization, the agency release stated. It has three sections, the Hispanic Reading Room, and the European Reading Room covering more than 83 countries and 16 territories. The geographical focus spans Central and Eastern Europe to Northern and Western Europe and Iberia, and from the Caribbean across South America and the diaspora communities of the Americas.
The Latin American, Caribbean, and European Division recently collaborated with the curator for Latin American Studies at Arizona State University on a university exhibit on Brazilian storytelling through contemporary woodcuts, artists’ books, and small press books.
The new LOC Division developed a booklet about the pieces exhibited and the historical circumstances from which they evolved, according to a Dec. 8 blog by Schadl and Seonaid Valiant with ASU.
The university exhibit, which ended Dec. 9, included selected wood block prints, also known as xilogravuras, from the collection Via Sacra de Antonio Concelheiro by Joel Borges, a printmaker born in northeastern Brazil in the 1930s. Another family member, the famed cordelista, José Francisco Borges, created a number of prints featured in the Literatura de cordel Brazilian chapbook collection at the Library of Congress.
The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States—and extensive materials from around the world—both on-site and online. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office copyright.gov.
(540) 825-4315