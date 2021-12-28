LOC announces chief of Latin American, Caribbean & European Division

“Suzanne takes on this role at an exciting time at the Library as we engage with more audiences and users across the country and around the world,” said Eugene Flanagan, director of General and International Collections, in a statement.

He said Schadl’s experience and leadership would be central to improving development and discovery of the Library’s Latin American, Caribbean, European, and heritage collections. This will include traditionally represented and underrepresented narratives, perspectives, and people, in all their richness and diversity, Flanagan said.

Before joining the Library, Schadl was a faculty member and curator for Latin American Collections at the University of New Mexico and director of the Gerald & Betty Ford Library, at the Bosque School, in Albuquerque. She has also been on the boards of National Hispanic Cultural Center and New Mexico Humanities Council, and for Latin American initiatives via Center for Research Libraries.

Schadl has a Bachelor of Arts from Ohio State University in Spanish and International Studies, and a doctorate from the University of New Mexico in Latin American Studies.