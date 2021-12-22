LOC LATIN AMERICAN DIVISION PRESSER

Before joining the Library, Schadl was a faculty member and curator for Latin American Collections at the University of New Mexico (2008-2018), and director of the Gerald & Betty Ford Library, at the Bosque School, in Albuquerque, NM (2004-2008). Schadl is an accomplished author, researcher and curator with three decades of academic experience in Latin American and Caribbean Studies, and seventeen years of progressive library leadership and supervisory responsibilities. She is active in the Seminar on the Acquisition of Latin American Library Materials, having served as vice-president, president, and past president (2016-2019). Schadl has also served as board member at the National Hispanic Cultural Center and the New Mexico Humanities Council, and on advisory boards for Latin American initiatives under the umbrella of the Center for Research Libraries.