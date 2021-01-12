Local attorney to become federal prosecutor

“At the beginning of my third year, I had actually formally accepted a job at a law firm in Richmond, making more than twice what I make now,” she said.

When she received her internship assignment to the Culpeper County commonwealth’s attorney’s office, she immediately contacted the coordinators and said that there must have been some mistake.

“I had not ranked Culpeper in my desired placements, nor had I ever heard of Culpeper,” she said. “They said tough luck.”

Once she arrived and started working, however, the place grew on her.

“Despite not knowing a single soul who lived in Culpeper, I loved my experience here,” she said.

Cleary said she got to know the Culpeper prosecutor’s attorneys and support staff, as well as the courts’ officers, judges and defense bar, walking into town on a regular basis to enjoy the restaurant offerings and shopping there.

“So, in March of my third year of law school, when Paul (Walther) asked if I wanted to work here, I immediately said yes,” she said.