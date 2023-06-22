Local author Linda Brooks Joyner will hold a reading and signing of her new children’s book, “Ms. Eunice Goes to Kindergarten,” at the Culpeper County Library on Saturday.

The story is about a baby unicorn, Ms. Eunice, who was given as a gift to 1-year-old twins, Harlie and Harlon. When the twins turn 5 and are ready for kindergarten, sassy Ms. Eunice assumes she is going as well, and gets upset when she realizes she isn’t.

Joyner’s debut book was inspired by her youngest grandchild’s stuffed unicorn, which the youngster named Ms. Eunice and treated like a special child.

The author said she’s received positive feedback about the book, especially from children.

“I have always wanted to write for a living. If I was not reading, I was writing. I have written poems, vows and short stories. I made up stories for my children at bedtime. I wrote children’s stories in my younger days, but my notebooks were lost in a move, unfortunately.”

She hopes to create more books starring Ms. Eunice and said she already has two more books in the series ready for publication and hopes to stretch the story out to the 12th grade.

Joyner grew up in the Stevensburg and Lignum areas of Culpeper County. She considers herself a country girl at heart and said it was “barefoot and books all the time,” for her.

Joyner has worked in the healthcare industry for 32 years. “I really enjoyed hospice, geriatrics, home health and private care. I loved reading to my patients and listening to stories about back in the day.”

The event will be held in the main meeting room of the library, located at 271 Southgate Shopping Center, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.