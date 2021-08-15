Local business declares it high time people learned to make things again

Earlier this summer, the accomplished woodworkers and teachers at The Fredericksburg Workshop felt obliged to put out a call.
They declared summer 2021 the “Summer of Making Things.”
Ryan Schradin said the declaration was the result of what he and his fellow woodworkers witnessed during the pandemic that led them to a frustrating realization: Americans don’t really know how to make things anymore.
“As the pandemic wore on, we saw shortages in things that people used to be able to make themselves with their hands, things like desks,” Schradin said. “This was particularly frustrating for us because a rudimentary desk is something even a new, inexperienced woodworker could put together in a weekend.”
The business—located at 1104 Summit St. in the Battlefield Industrial Park—decided to launch an effort to give local folks “the drive, tools, knowledge and materials they need to get making again.”
That effort included membership specials, lumber discounts, classes and a push to get area residents more interested in building things again and becoming more self-sufficient.
Tim Eggers is one of the owners and founders of the shop, which is filled with a wide array of hand and power tools. An accomplished woodworker and teacher, he said it has been gratifying to have new customers come in and learn just how fulfilling it is to make something with their own two hands.
Like the woman making a Murphy bed for her home.
“The process takes time, but it’s really just a matter of what size pieces connect into which place,” he said. “Once she learned the basics and how to safely use the different saws and tools here, that’s easily done, and delivers a real satisfaction.”
He said that sense of accomplishment extends to all those who are workshop members or who take classes there.
“Make a dining room table and the meal you eat from it will taste better, and you’ll have a different appreciation for that piece of furniture because you took it from rough-sawn lumber to fine furniture,” he said. “That provides a real sense of accomplishment, a huge validation that you can conceive it here, believe it here and we can help you achieve it here.
“We ought to put that on a T-shirt,” Eggers added.
He said many folks who come to the workshop have zero experience.
“We get many people who have no knowledge of woodworking, some coming in because they saw somebody making something on HGTV and they’d like to do something similar,” Eggers said. “We provide the opportunity to do that, while at every step of the process embracing safety, safety, safety.”
Eggers noted that there’s nothing innately intuitive about woodworking.
“It’s a learned skillset that you get from others who’ve already learned it,” he said. “You don’t just wake up one day and know how to operate a table saw. You learn that from someone who shows you how to do that safely.”
Eggers said that the pandemic really drove home how people could benefit from learning woodworking skills, as some folks went to great lengths to buy expensive pieces of furniture.
“So we saw this as a good time to get people out of their houses and making things,” he said. “We’ve been offering classes where they can learn to make things like an Adirondack chair, a planter box for a deck and, coming up this fall, we’ll be making Harry Potter magic wands as we teach people the basics of safely operating a lathe.”
Eggers noted that the business, which began as a guild, is built on the model that people will want to keep creating once they learn how.
“Once they’ve learned basic skills, they can have access to a shop to apply what they’ve learned on subsequent projects, with a ready supply of lumber they’ll need,” he said, noting that a staff of eight accomplished woodworkers teach sessions ranging from basic fundamentals to advanced joinery and furniture making.
Eggers learned basic woodworking skills in a home shop with his father and grandfather. He later worked as a furniture maker, and has become an artist with pieces at Liberty Town. He said instruction at the workshop is laser focused on safety, because it needs to be.
He said people new to woodworking often arrive with a measure of apprehension and fear at the prospect of working with saws and other equipment, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
“Our obligation is to take that fear and turn it into respect, and that only comes from being taught how to use the equipment the correct and safe way,” he said.
He said it’s immensely satisfying to see students—and even professionals—who use the shop get better and better, some making furniture and other beautiful, creative items.
Recently, some students and clients crafted tables that use mixed epoxy in slab-top voids to resemble rivers running through the wood. And slab tables with “live edges” and “river fall” ends are another recent trend. Typical projects for new students include cutting boards, dining tables, coffee tables and bookshelves.
One thing Eggers and partners David Keene and Lynn Fraser didn’t predict was the number of women taking classes and making things at the Workshop.
“Some 40 percent of our members and students are female,” he said.
To learn more, visit fredworkshop.com.
