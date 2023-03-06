The Town of Culpeper Tourism and Economic Development Department has relaunched its Culpeper Competes program.

The program started in 2021 to inspire entrepreneurship and job creation. It resulted in the creation of a nine-week program where prospective entrepreneurs heard and discussed ideas about how to expand and grow their businesses from home or mobile to brick-and-mortar locations.

Ultimately, out of the 47 businesses that offered business plans, four were chosen and won funding from a pot of $45,000 to expand their businesses.

A $45,000 Community Business Launch grant from Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development enabled creation of Culpeper Competes.

The businesses had to come up with a business plan and present it to the program organizers. The best plans won funding. Three of those businesses have experienced positive growth since.

Graze to Griddle won by being fresh

The winner in 2021 was Graze to Griddle, a farm-to-table business owned by Corey Ritchie. A U.S. Air Force veteran who moved to Culpeper in 2004, Ritchie began a successful data analytics company in 2007 and then turned his eyes to a food truck business in 2019.

“That was borne out of some personal research for making a smash burger here at home, which we all loved. People in the farmer’s market loved it so I started doing the business planning for what would become Graze to Griddle,” said Ritchie.

Graze to Griddle began as a food truck with the aim of becoming a brick-and-mortar business. Part of that journey was learning about Culpeper Competes through the Town of Culpeper Director of Tourism and Economic Development, Paige Read. Ritchie appreciated the diverse voices the program offered.

“They had a company come in whose focus was on social media and marketing that was very helpful and resonated with me," Ritchie said. "It was one of the best business experiences I had ever had.”

The program confirmed that Ritchie was on the right track when it came to the path he was taking to build Graze to Griddle. Graze to Griddle won $20,000, which went to operating costs. The family-run burger operation opened its first storefront last July on East Davis Street.

“It felt great winning and I felt really humbled by it,” Ritchie said.

Culpeper Cheese Company was a return for a town fixture

Jeffery Mitchell started the Culpeper Cheese Company in the back of the Frenchman’s Corner in 2007 and it grew to a storefront on Davis Street. According to Mitchell, the company had to suspend operations in 2017 when they came to a disagreement with the landlord who opposed the company’s attempt to grow into meal service.

Mitchell restarted the cheese company over a year ago at its location at 306 S. Main St. His time has been spent “figuring out what we don’t know and growing into ourselves again.”

Prior to the company’s reopening, Mitchell participated in the Culpeper Competes program. He said that while the potential for getting restart capital was a big motivator, getting a comprehensive look at his business, and alternative perspectives was appealing, as well.

Mitchell came in second place, and gained lessons that he has applied to the Culpeper Cheese Company.

“The importance of structure, a good idea is just that, you really have to map it out and plan," he said. "Together with that, what banks are looking for in a pitch. Because you have a great idea and you know it, to be able to lay it out on paper and paint it out so that anyone can see it regardless of how they’re looking at it and come away with an understanding.”

Mitchell took what he learned and created a vision statement which laid out measurable goals and metrics. That eventually allowed the company to open its kitchen and launch meal services.

“If anybody has ever thought of starting a business, even if you don’t want to compete for the capital at the end, the learning is great,” said Mitchell. “To be able to learn from different presenters, it’s a comprehensive look at all the aspects of how to run your business and resources that can be called upon.”

Jimni doubles its business

Culpeper-based custom furniture maker Jimni was able to grow its business after taking fourth place. Former Jimni employee John Beck discussed his experience with the Culpeper Competes program.

“I thought it was very enlightening. A lot of small businesses can learn from the course,” said Beck. “I told Jim (Schorr, Jimni’s owner) that he should go through the program as well.”

While Beck described his experience with the speakers to be a little dry at times, he felt the information they provided was valuable to anyone seeking to grow their business. Beck said the advice on bookkeeping and sales was valuable and that if a self-described “dinosaur” like him could grasp the concepts, then anyone looking to start a small business could benefit.

Beck said Jimni increased its business by 50%, and possibly more, after going through the program. He wanted to reach out to the work-at-home crowd that could potentially be interested in Schorr’s furniture. The demand for the furniture had grown since the pandemic, according to the former employee.

Beck said his experience with the program was worth the time and effort and would give a thumbs-up to anyone considering attending it.

Up next

The latest iteration of Culpeper Competes will once again team with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center in order for an eight-week business course. The competition will offer up to $30,000 in investment grants for start-up and existing businesses looking to expand in the town of Culpeper.

Classes can be attended online or in person at the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St. Applications are due May 1 and the required courses are May 17-July 12. Applicants will have to submit a detailed business plan by 5 p.m. on July 21 in order to be part of the competition on July 26.

According to Read, the Tourism and Economic Development office will be available to participants who need help with the paperwork necessary to receive their funds should a business place in the competition. She told the tourism committee last week that her office has been in conversations with four businesses for potential participation this year.

Questions? Contact Tori Buell at 540/729-4657 or tbuell@culpeperva.gov; or Shira Goldeen at 434/214-4556 or at sgoldeen@cvsbdc.org.