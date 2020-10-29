Local competitive eater will be in Halloween Candy Bowl

The Culpeper area’s own, internationally known competitive eater will gobble down Halloween candy classics this Saturday in Las Vegas.
Darron Breeden, the #3-ranked eater in the world, will participate in the Halloween Candy Bowl at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Nevada venue overlooking the fountains of the Bellagio Hotel, according to Rich Shea with Shea Communications.
Breeden, a 31-year-old teacher at Orange County High School, downed 528 oysters in eight minutes in 2018 at a contest in New Orleans. He came in second earlier this year at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, held without the crowd due to COVID.
In the Candy Bowl, Breeden will again face the world’s #1 competitive eater, Joey Chestnut, #2 Geoffrey Esper, #4 Matt Stonie, #5 Miki Sudo and #6 Nick Wehry, according to a news release from event sponsors, DraftKings and Major League Eating. The contest will air live at DraftKings on YouTube and Twitch.
It will be steeplechase-style with six types of candy—candy corn, Kit Kat, M&Ms, Milky Way, Snickers and mini Reese’s cups. Competitors will have six minutes to go through one-pound servings of each of the candies. The winner is the first to finish, or whoever eats the most.
Major League Eating will sanction and judge the events, and Draft-Kings will provide sports fans with numerous ways to interact including a free-to-play pool with $10,000 in prizes. The Halloween Candy Bowl is the first of three new eating events announced earlier this week.
The others will be a Thanksgiving meal with a whole roasted turkey scheduled for the Thanksgiving holiday and a contest featuring a Big Game party spread planned for Feb. 6.
“Competitive eating has become a mainstay of the American holidays and we believe this series will provide an engaging focus for fans,” said Johnny Avello with Draftkings in a statement.
Major League Eating President Richard Shea said they were pleased to join forces on the contests with the leader in sports betting and daily fantasy sports.
“We expect each live stream to offer fierce and competitive eating battles and it is likely that we will see world-record performances,” he said.
According to Breeden’s competitive eating “Bib Sheet,” he is a six-foot-tall, guitar playing, motorcycle-riding, weight-lifting crusher of food. He weighs 165 pounds.
Breeden claimed his first World Record performance and non-qualifier championship in 2018 in the Cheese Curd-eating discipline when he ate 5lbs, 2oz of Wisconsin Curds in just six minutes.
Along with a cash prize, celebrity and acclaim, the winner of the Halloween Candy Bowl will go home with a giant, five foot toothbrush.
For information, see majorleagueeating.com and follow @eatingcontest on Twitter.
