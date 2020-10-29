Local competitive eater will be in Halloween Candy Bowl

The Culpeper area’s own, internationally known competitive eater will gobble down Halloween candy classics this Saturday in Las Vegas.

Darron Breeden, the #3-ranked eater in the world, will participate in the Halloween Candy Bowl at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Nevada venue overlooking the fountains of the Bellagio Hotel, according to Rich Shea with Shea Communications.

Breeden, a 31-year-old teacher at Orange County High School, downed 528 oysters in eight minutes in 2018 at a contest in New Orleans. He came in second earlier this year at the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, held without the crowd due to COVID.

In the Candy Bowl, Breeden will again face the world’s #1 competitive eater, Joey Chestnut, #2 Geoffrey Esper, #4 Matt Stonie, #5 Miki Sudo and #6 Nick Wehry, according to a news release from event sponsors, DraftKings and Major League Eating. The contest will air live at DraftKings on YouTube and Twitch.

It will be steeplechase-style with six types of candy—candy corn, Kit Kat, M&Ms, Milky Way, Snickers and mini Reese’s cups. Competitors will have six minutes to go through one-pound servings of each of the candies. The winner is the first to finish, or whoever eats the most.