Local county candidates focus on open space, farmland in Culpeper NAACP forum

He holds a bachelor’s in science degree from Oklahoma State University in agricultural economics, and an MBA from Mount Saint Mary’s University. Durr moved here in 2007 to be general manager at the Culpeper Farmer’s Co-op.

“Number one, I support agriculture and open space. This is very important to Culpeper for the quality of life we have come to enjoy and farms and agriculture work to keep the tax base down in our county,” he said. “Something I will not support is the change of zoning laws to increase the density of housing on farmland.”

Durr, who served a stint as CEO of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, said the county needs to boost its economic development. He noted the international brake manufacturer Continental would close its Culpeper plant in 2024. They are one of the larger local employers that provides a considerable tax base, Durr said.

“We need to be looking for and trying to entice nice clean businesses to support our tax base and provide jobs for people here in the county,” said the candidate. He said he worked 40 years in the agriculture industry, managing farm cooperatives. “I have a strong business sense, can provide fiscal responsibility on the board. I would like to work with constituents and other supervisors to move Culpeper forward.”