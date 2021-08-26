Local county candidates focus on open space, farmland in Culpeper NAACP forum

Candidates running for seats on area boards of supervisors first and foremost emphasized preservation of open space and farmland during a recent virtual forum hosted by the Culpeper Branch NAACP.
Participants from Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock also all referenced in some form the need to find consensus on local matters in steering clear of national divisive issues.
Stevensburg farmer running against Chase
Culpeper County farmer Susan Gugino is running as a Republican in the Stevensburg District against Bill Chase, the county’s longest-serving supervisor ever with more than 40 years on the board.
She said at the recent forum she is running to be accessible to people and to hear their concerns about what is going on in the county.
Chase did not participate in the Aug. 19 Zoom program.
Gugino said she would work toward “common solutions” and govern with the heart in finding ways “to progress into the future.”
“I am a local farmer and IT professional here at SWIFT. My husband and I raise commercial turkeys and beef cattle in the Cedar Mountain and Stevenburg districts, and we just had a daughter in January, she’s 7 months old,” she said in opening remarks.
“We came to Culpeper to start our farm and we’ve been welcomed with open arms into the local farming community,” Gugino said.
A member of Culpeper Business Women, a former planning commissioner and a chief election officer in Lignum, the candidate said she is running for supervisor to ensure Stevensburg and Culpeper families and small businesses are represented.
Gugino mentioned farmland and open space as among the county’s most valuable resources. She said Culpeper is rich in history and has an active agricultural community that keeps on the forefront of agri- and historical tourism.
“I’ve seen efforts on the Board of Supervisors to open that farmland and open space to development. And I want to protect out wonderful small town from becoming another high-taxed, high-traffic town of northern Virginia,” said Gugino, who is originally from Pittsburgh. She and her husband built their turkey farm from the ground up and didn’t inherit or marry into it, Gugino said.
“I understand the trials and tribulations of farmers in keeping their land, why they are enticed by development and solar facilities,” she said. Gugino said she wants to make sure Culpeper “stays the same way.”
Durr: Keep farmland the top priority
Culpeper County resident Dave Durr is running as an independent in the Cedar Mountain District against incumbent Jack Frazier, who did not participate in the program. In introductory remarks at the NAACP forum, Durr said he was born and raised on a farm in New Jersey.
He holds a bachelor’s in science degree from Oklahoma State University in agricultural economics, and an MBA from Mount Saint Mary’s University. Durr moved here in 2007 to be general manager at the Culpeper Farmer’s Co-op.
“Number one, I support agriculture and open space. This is very important to Culpeper for the quality of life we have come to enjoy and farms and agriculture work to keep the tax base down in our county,” he said. “Something I will not support is the change of zoning laws to increase the density of housing on farmland.”
Durr, who served a stint as CEO of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce, said the county needs to boost its economic development. He noted the international brake manufacturer Continental would close its Culpeper plant in 2024. They are one of the larger local employers that provides a considerable tax base, Durr said.
“We need to be looking for and trying to entice nice clean businesses to support our tax base and provide jobs for people here in the county,” said the candidate. He said he worked 40 years in the agriculture industry, managing farm cooperatives. “I have a strong business sense, can provide fiscal responsibility on the board. I would like to work with constituents and other supervisors to move Culpeper forward.”
Durr spoke for removing political parties from local government, saying he was very involved while at the chamber in helping to broker the 2012 utility and boundary expansion of the town between the town and county governments. Cohesion in government can happen, he said.
“The elected officials got together and did their job, came up with an agreement that provided water and sewer to the county and fixed major issues—it can happen again,” Durr said.
Madison’s Grayson is running on his experience
Lifelong Madison County resident Steve Grayson, a longtime local first responder, is seeking a seat on the Board of Supervisors there.
“I’ve been involved 48 years in public safety,” he said during the NAACP forum, listing service with the Madison County sheriff’s office, fire department and emergency services, as well as membership in the chamber of commerce.
Grayson said he wanted to run for the board of supervisors for a long time, adding he retired two years ago after 31 years with Atlantic Union Bank.
“Madison County is facing a lot of issues,” he said, especially lack of broadband internet. “With my background, I can make a difference.”
Grayson said he didn’t have a platform.
“I will not make political promises,” he said, though he promised conservative spending and due diligence in keeping knowledgeable of local issues.
Rappahannock races focus on open space
From the Blue Ridge Mountains of Rappahannock County, Board of Supervisors Piedmont District candidates Cliff Miller and incumbent Christine Smith took part in the recent forum.
From the Stonewall Hawthorne BOS District in Rappahannock, candidate Van Carney was also in the meeting. All three talked about keeping Rappahannock rural and preserving its natural beauty.
Miller runs the popular Headmaster’s Pub in Sperryville. He said he is running for office because of “concerning trends” that could bring “huge challenges” to the county.
“I want to preserve open space,” Miller said.
He noted the generation inheriting the land may not be interested in farming it.
“There’s a ton of pressure to begin subdividing it and building houses,” Miller said. At the same time, the county should identify businesses and activities to benefit Rappahannock.
“We’re losing students,” the restaurateur said of the tiny school division with two public schools. In addition, many key employees in Rappahannock have to drive in from other counties because they cannot afford to live there.
Miller is running as an independent. He said 90 percent of the job in local politics is dealing with issues on a case-to-case basis and using common sense. Affiliating with a political party at this level can cause problems and make people feel they need to vote a certain way, he said.
“On the local level, we need to take it easy on that,” Miller said.
Smith: Preserve natural beauty
Smith, in her remarks, said she served on the county planning commission for more than a decade, during which time they completely revamped the comprehensive plan with an eagle eye toward protecting open space in Rappahannock. She said she has worked to keep taxes low.
As a member of the Board of Supervisors, “We do things in a very responsible way, meet FOIA obligations, [and] do a lot of work with the schools … one of our biggest responsibilities,” Smith said.
She supported saving the HeadStart program in Rappahannock funded with grants, Smith said: “It’s a homegrown program I am very proud of,” she said.
Smith said she has successfully been on the board the past three years without any divisiveness, stating the governing body “has an excellent record of building consensus and working through the process.” The candidate added she has a strong record of having civil and constructive conversations.
Smith said her opponent was running on a platform of open spaces while she helped to adopt a comp plan last year that was the strongest version yet to secure and preserve the county’s precious natural resources and natural beauty.
“We are a scenic town and everything we do will revolve around that,” the incumbent said.
Rappahannock lost population in the 2020 census, Smith said, stating it was to be expected in the slow-growth county. She said the average daily population in the schools stabilized during the pandemic.
“We picked up about 30 students this year,” she said, calling it very encouraging news.
From the Stonewall Hawthorne District in Rappahannock
Candidate Carney claimed deep roots in Rappahannock County back to his grandparents from Riverton and having grown up on a farm in Woodville. He attended college at George Mason University and toured the world in a rock band for 15 years before returning home and opening Pen Druid Brewing in Sperryville, Carney said in opening remarks.
He called his home county “an incomparable gem” where he is raising his family.
“It’s important to unify our community, to move forward through the issues confronting us,” Carney said. “I want to preserve this county as open and undeveloped and beautiful, budget county resources carefully and keep taxes low.”
Encouraging civil discourse through consensus and an inclusive community where every voice is heard is incredibly important to him, Carney said, along with strengthening fire and rescue in the county, and boosting internet in a county where there are many dead spots. Rappahannock needs to retain its Dark Skies rating, he added.
“My intention is to bring folks together in a way that helps to bolster our community,” Carneys said. “When national and state politics start to lead the conversation in our county we stop hearing the voices that most need to be heard in our county.”
