Local doctor donates $500,000 to St. Jude hospital

Dr. John Boniface Jr., who founded the first gastroenterology practice in Fredericksburg, has donated $500,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of his daughter, Rebecca.

She was 12 when she died in 1983 after developing neuroblastoma, a cancer in the nerve cells. Her father had donated yearly to St. Jude’s, citing the way its research had dramatically reduced the death rate among children. Programs and treatments developed by St. Jude have raised the survival rate from childhood cancer from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962, according to the organization’s website.

When Boniface and his wife, Billie, reviewed their retirement needs, he said “it was apparent we could make” the larger donation.

“The loss of a child remains with you forever,” he said. “It is important to me to honor Rebecca’s life.”

Boniface, 77, retired five years ago from Fall Hill Gastroenterology Associates, which he founded in 1988. During his tenure, he started a pathology program and, with his partners, developed an ambulatory endoscopy center as part of the practice. He also formed an endoscopy committee at Mary Washington Hospital and served as its chairman for nine years.

He’s lived in King George County since 2011 and, during retirement, has traveled throughout the United States and Europe, played golf and done chores assigned by his wife.

The doctor wanted the emphasis of the story to be on Rebecca, whom he called a bright child and one of the youngest students admitted to the Greenbrier Cooking School, part of the resort in West Virginia.

“I still have and use her recipes,” he said. “She was quite good at cooking.”

By age 11, she was mastering dishes such as Shreveport Soup with shrimp and Rack of Lamb with spinach and pistachio stuffing. She participated in the weeklong class at the Greenbrier before she became debilitated as a result of her illness.

Boniface’s donation will allow St. Jude to continue with its six-year, $12.9 billion strategic plan to triple its global investment and impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year, according to a news release.

The research hospital treats children from all 50 states and around the world, and the families of those affected never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food, thanks to donors like the doctor, said officials with St. Jude.

“Words cannot express our gratitude for the generosity of Dr. Boniface,” said Crystal Gregory, area executive director in Virginia for ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude. “This gift in memory of Rebecca will go on to give hope and healing to children fighting cancer and other life-threatening diseases here in the United States and around the world.”