Local experts say it's still too early to plant summertime vegetables

Spring weather may tempt some homeowners to get started on their own backyard vegetable gardens, but some experts say it’s still too early to plant many summertime favorites.

“Right now we’re still in cold weather, so I’d hold off on tomatoes,” Lisa Arnold said. “If we get a late frost, your tomatoes are going to die.”

Arnold, who co-owns Green Acres Nursery and Landscaping in King George County with husband David, said about this same time last year, a similar warm spell hovered over the Fredericksburg region prompting an explosion in tomato and pepper plant sales at her store. As the week progressed, an unexpected frost covered the area and disappointed most of those customers.

“It obliterated their new plants,” Arnold said.

Stafford County farmer Jeff Adams said he’ll hold off planting his summertime vegetables until well after the first day of spring, which occurred last Sunday.

“I never plant those things before the 10th day of May because historically, that’s what I was taught,” Adams said. “Also, because I’ve lost everything on the eighth day of May because of a frost.”

The National Gardening Associations’ website reports the average frost-free growing season for the Fredericksburg region runs between April 30 and Oct. 9. The group also says tomatoes and other summertime vegetables that have had a head start growing indoors shouldn’t go into the ground until the soil temperature reaches at least 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Seedlings of broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage can also safely be moved to the soil early next month, but beans, corn, squash, cucumbers, watermelons and tomatoes shouldn’t be placed into the garden until at least April 30.

“Knowing all those types of things and then going in and talking to a professional gardener is the best way to start a garden, versus going on your own to the store and just picking what looks pretty,” Arnold said.

Arnold said new gardeners should also consider simple things when planning their outdoor garden, like the sun’s position in their yards during the day, or positioning new gardens away from areas that historically accumulate excessive water or remain consistently dry.

Once those gardens are in, Andy Lynn, who is now retired but was a familiar face at the former Roxbury Farm and Garden Center in Fredericksburg, said periods of extremely dry and hot weather or an overabundance of rain can cause problems in the garden, but he said soil is the key ingredient to make a garden grow.

Lynn said gypsum, a soft sulfate mineral that helps loosen clay soils and improves soil structure, is readily available as a fertilizer and compost or manure also brings life to soil and the garden.

“The key component of soil is it needs organic matter, in other words compost, previously living material,” Lynn said. “That’s what harbors all the little microorganisms that makes all this chemistry sing.”

Lynn said gardens should be fertilized regularly and consistently using very low-dosages of soil enhancement.

“The bottom line is, you need to get calcium into the soil,” Lynn said.

To help novices gain gardening skills, Adams, who owns the 40-acre Walnut Hill Farm at Elm Springs on Kellogg Mill Road in North Stafford, recently began offering weekly lessons on gardening and chose soil as his first topic for the group of students who signed up for the lesson.

“It’s the first six inches of soil that keeps 99% of land-based organisms alive,” Adams said. “No soil, no grass. No grass, no cows. No soil, no trees. No trees, no fruit.”

Adams said bacteria, fungi, soil-dwelling invertebrates and other ingredients found in ordinary soil must be effectively managed by farmers and even novice backward gardeners, to ensure a successful yield of crops at harvest time.

“I know it’s highly simplified, but we have to feed the topsoil and that feeds the plants and the plants feed us,” Adams said.

Lynn said new gardeners should also consider keeping their gardens at a manageable size and not be too ambitious if they’re just getting started, recalling a man who planted 150 fruit trees on a 5 acre parcel, or the time Lynn himself doubled the size of his own backyard garden from 1,200 to 2,400 square feet.

“I grew weeds,” Lynn said. “There wasn’t enough hours in the day.”

Holly Chichester, director of landscaping and grounds at the University of Mary Washington, said backyard gardeners have a better chance for success if they build raised garden beds where they can more easily control the quality of the soil within the garden and the amount of nutrients that go into it.

“Great soil makes great plants, so it definitely starts from the ground up,” Chichester said.

Chichester said a blend of compost or manure can be mixed with gardening soil, but said there may be a need to add lime, alkaline, slow-released fertilizer or acidifiers after a soil sample is taken and its results are analyzed by experts.

“If (the garden) has been successful in the past and suddenly it’s not, or if it’s been waning over the last couple of years, a soil sample is going to tell you everything you need to know,” Chichester said.

Gardeners can send soil samples to Virginia Tech’s soil testing lab, where the soil is scientifically analyzed for a nominal fee. The results help gardeners evaluate the soil’s nutrient potential to help identify the most beneficial application rates of fertilizer for optimum plant growth. The soil lab tests over 50,000 samples annually and reports more than a third of garden samples they receive have too much lime, creating an alkaline soil that can cause micro-nutrient deficiencies in plants.

Arnold said when the time is right to plant the vegetables, care should be taken not to overseed or place plants too close to each other. She said a good rule of thumb is always follow the directions on the plant tags or the seed packages.

“The instructions are on there to make it foolproof so you don’t have to guess what you’re doing,” Arnold said.

Lynn suggests at least a 1/2 inch watering of vegetable gardens twice each week, but he said an eye should always be kept on the weather, especially in the Fredericksburg region that’s known for extremely drenching periods of rain or extended hot and dry periods where there is no rain at all. Regardless of weather conditions, Lynn said a sure-fire way to instantly tell if a garden is getting enough water is right at the gardeners’ fingertips.

“One of the best water measures you have is your finger,” Lynn said. “Dig down in the soil and see if it’s moist or not.”

To keep garden soil healthy after the summer harvest has passed, Chichester recommends planting any type of winter cover crop in the garden, such as winter wheat, that gardeners can simply till back into the soil the following spring.

“It provides its own source of nitrogen,” Chichester said. “Look for (winter covers) that are actual soil nitrogen fixers.”

For more information on sending soil samples to Virginia Tech for analysis, visit soiltest.vt.edu. Test results are usually ready within three business days after the sample is received and results are sent by email.

