Local health district provides latest guidance on COVID testing

Six months into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing remains ongoing for those that need it.

The Star-Exponent contacted the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties, for the latest guidance on testing for the highly contagious virus. RRHD Population Health Coordinator April Achter responded as follows:

How much does a test cost?

Costs vary by location and by insurance. If a patient is uninsured, they may call their local free clinic. If patients have symptoms and want to get tested for COVID-19, they should contact their healthcare provider.

If someone has been exposed to COVID-19, should they seek testing?

If they have been exposed to COVID-19 and would like to get tested, they should contact their healthcare provider. If they test negative during the quarantine period, they will still need to complete the full 14-day quarantine before it is safe to go back to work or be around others. The optimal thing for testing post-exposure is five days after the date of last exposure to the person with COVID-19.

Is there still a limited supply of COVID-19 test kits in Virginia?