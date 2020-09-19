Local health district provides latest guidance on COVID testing

Six months into the pandemic, COVID-19 testing remains ongoing for those that need it.
The Star-Exponent contacted the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties, for the latest guidance on testing for the highly contagious virus. RRHD Population Health Coordinator April Achter responded as follows:
How much does a test cost?
Costs vary by location and by insurance. If a patient is uninsured, they may call their local free clinic. If patients have symptoms and want to get tested for COVID-19, they should contact their healthcare provider.
If someone has been exposed to COVID-19, should they seek testing?
If they have been exposed to COVID-19 and would like to get tested, they should contact their healthcare provider. If they test negative during the quarantine period, they will still need to complete the full 14-day quarantine before it is safe to go back to work or be around others. The optimal thing for testing post-exposure is five days after the date of last exposure to the person with COVID-19.
Is there still a limited supply of COVID-19 test kits in Virginia?
At this time we are not experiencing a shortage of test kits for those that meet criteria for testing.
Who should be tested?
Testing is recommended for patients with symptoms or known close contact to a person with COVID-19. We recommend that individuals avoid large crowds and always wear a mask when the 6-foot distancing between people cannot be maintained.
What are the current COVID-19 numbers for our district?
As of Saturday, Culpeper reported 1,179 cases of the virus since March, Fauquier 901, Orange 308, Madison 102 and Rappahannock 65.
Culpeper has had 92 people hospitalized because of the virus, Fauquier 46, Orange 20, Madison 6 and Rappahannock 5.
Culpeper has had 16 known deaths from the virus, Fauquier 21, Orange 4, Madison 3 and Rappahannock 2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!