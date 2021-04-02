Local K9 trainer ordered to forfeit custody of dogs to Orange County Animal Shelter

A local man who ran a purported K9 training facility was ordered this week to forfeit custody of six of his own dogs to the Orange County Animal Shelter.

Shawn Michael Deehan, 60, appeared in Orange General District Court on March 31 for a civil hearing to determine the custody of his personally owned dogs, according to a release on Friday from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The hearing was related to his ongoing felony animal cruelty case.

OCSO Animal Control deputies seized the six pets on March 12 from Deehan’s property in the 3000 block of Pannell Lane in Orange County along with six others dogs reportedly in poor condition.

The defendant is owner and operator of “Global Dynamic Security” as well as “The Perfect Dog,” a reported K9 training facility, according to authorities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One of the dogs seized last month was emaciated and had an untreated injury that exposed bone, according to an earlier OCSO release. The dogs were reportedly found housed in crates littered with feces and urine that caused urine burns to the skin.

The animals did not have access to food or water, according to the sheriff’s office.