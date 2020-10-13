Local Latinos rally for Trump at Culpeper event

“I am trying to do my part in the community,” Valle said. “I can stay home and watch the news and complain or let me do some good, work with my community, see what I can do to be a little more outspoken in support of the right people who can take our community, city, town, state, country in the right direction.”

Culpeper County resident Mae Dominguez-Morey, of Boston, Virginia, added her voice at the recent rally, remarks posted as video on social media. Latino children are raised to fear the “chancla” (translated flip flop) as a form of corporal punishment, she said at the rally.

“In the Latino country, we get hit with the chancla,” 52-year-old Dominguez-Morey said. “Our country needed a father who came with the chancla—that would be President Trump … we needed a father in our country that wasn’t going to be laying down and letting people run over us.”

The child of a Czechoslovakian mother and a Spanish father, she said her ancestors worked hard to achieve the American dream, including as coal miners in New Mexico, where Dominguez-Morey grew up: “There is no excuse in this country not to become something,” she said, expressing her love for her community. “I love people who are voting for Biden. I do because we can have differences and not attack each other.”