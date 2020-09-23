Local, legendary Culpeper musician Dave Gilmore dies at age 61

His final post was on Sept. 11 in which he thanked everyone for their prayers and said he had started treatments for recently-discovered cancer, which ultimately caused his heart failure.

“You might see me riding thru town or getting something at the store, but I’m stayin’ close to home with my Nurse/Organizer/Cook/etc., Donna. I am lucky to have a great family, support from my siblings and sisters-in-law, especially, Julie, helping me deal with this condition. I hope all of you are well and once again thank you for thinking of me...I’ll try to stay in touch....love you all...Dave.”

Rector said as they left the gathering with friends Saturday night she had a feeling.

“I knew it would be the last time they would see us walking away and leaving the party together.”

David and Donna, who were inseparable, met 27 years ago. They were introduced by his fellow band mates, the late Sam and brother Vince Vala, who had featured Rector and her sons in a music video they made at the time. Vince, former Star-Exponent newsman, died in April. Gilmore asked the Vala brothers, “Who’s that girl you’re hanging out with?”

The rest was history.