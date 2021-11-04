 Skip to main content
Local Lions donate bench to retirement community
Local Lions donate bench to retirement community

Members of the Culpeper ’92 Lions Club donate a bench earned through Trex Recycling Challenge program to The Culpeper Senior Retirement Community. From left, back row: Ann Laster, Minna Vogel, Joanne Durr, Linda Brooks, Doug McCay, Carol McCay and Par Ballard (representing The Culpeper). Front row, seated, from left: Sandra Kidwell and The Culpeper resident Priscilla Woll. (Not pictured are Stephanie Adams, Pat Aitken, Dorethea Bunn, Larry Brooks, Wilma Murphy, Donna Rosson and Charlyne Tibbetts.)

Culpeper ‘92 Lions Club and the Culpeper MidDay Lions Club are participating in the Trex Recycling Challenge, which involves collecting soft plastic for recycling. Members of the club have been helping to reduce plastic waste and facilitate the production of recycled useable goods. Trex Recycling, located in Winchester, is donating a bench for every 500 pounds of plastic collected. Thursday, the local Lions group donated its first outdoor bench (above) earned through the program to The Culpeper Senior Living Community.

