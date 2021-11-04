Local Lions donate bench to retirement community

Culpeper ‘92 Lions Club and the Culpeper MidDay Lions Club are participating in the Trex Recycling Challenge, which involves collecting soft plastic for recycling. Members of the club have been helping to reduce plastic waste and facilitate the production of recycled useable goods. Trex Recycling, located in Winchester, is donating a bench for every 500 pounds of plastic collected. Thursday, the local Lions group donated its first outdoor bench (above) earned through the program to The Culpeper Senior Living Community.