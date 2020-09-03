Local LOC film buff to introduce Bogart's "To Have and Have Not" Sunday on TCM

A Library of Congress nitrate film specialist with a penchant for old movies will introduce one of his favorites this weekend on Turner Classic Movies.
The story behind it is a love story for the ages.
A former theater manager, movie memorabilia collector and film buff, Larry Smith works at the LOC Packard Campus for National Audio Visual Conservation on Mount Pony in Culpeper. It houses the world’s largest collection of films, including early American pictures made by Thomas Edison in the 1890s.
Coworker Jenny Paxson, his wife, got Smith a membership this past Christmas to the TCM Backlot Club. It made him eligible to compete in occasional “Guest Programmer” contests, which he did—and won.
For the contest, Smith submitted a list of 10 movies he likes and explained why. One of the titles was 1944’s “To Have and Have Not,” a romance-war-adventure film based on the novel by Ernest Hemingway.
Smith will help set the scene as TCM co-host when the movie airs at 6 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 6 on the cable TV channel.
The film starred a 44-year-old Humphrey Bogart and a 19-year-old Lauren Bacall in her film debut. On set, the two engaged in a secret love affair and married the next year. The duo had an undeniable chemistry and connection on screen and off.
Smith had always been a fan of Bogart, but that intensified in 1989 when he got to meet Bacall one day backstage at a rare personal appearance.
Smith recalled the encounter in his submission to TCM as to why he should be chosen to introduce “To Have and Have Not.”
“We shared a few minutes talking about Bogart … I asked her to autograph several items and she admired a lobby card I had of her in ‘Designing Woman,’ a 1957 film she told me that helped her get her mind off of losing Bogart,” Smith said. “I gave it to her and I swear I almost got kissed.”
Years later, Smith and Paxson eloped—just like Bogart and Bacall—to Malabar Farm near Mansfield, Ohio.
The local couple got married in the same room the classic film stars did on what would have been their 60th anniversary—May 21, 2005.
“We invited Lauren to come, but she had commitments in Europe and could not come, but she sent us a picture from her wedding autographed for our wedding,” Smith said.
In selecting him to be a guest programmer, TCM especially liked his story about meeting Bacall as well as the shared anniversary story, Paxson said.
Smith recently spent about an hour online working with a TCM technician who remotely tested their home computer, camera and microphone, the latter two they had upgraded for the occasion. The following week, the station recorded the movie intro with Smith and TCM Host Alicia Malone, from her home.
“I could only hear what he was saying and not the other end because Larry was using earplugs, but he sounded very relaxed and confident and I think it will come off very well,” Paxson said.
The introduction is about five minutes long, she said. The day they learned Smith had been chosen was exciting, Paxson added.
“It might not be such a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but with so much bad news and worry these days it certainly was a bright spot in our summer,” she said.
Smith said he’s excited to contribute his thoughts on TCM about a film and a couple linked to his own love story with Paxson.
“It’s my favorite TV station and they play my favorite movies 24/7 commercial-free. Jenny and I were excited when they first became available and we’ve seen so many great films and learned so much. I’m pleased to be able to do something for them for a change,” he said.
