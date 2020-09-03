Local LOC film buff to introduce Bogart's "To Have and Have Not" Sunday on TCM

Smith had always been a fan of Bogart, but that intensified in 1989 when he got to meet Bacall one day backstage at a rare personal appearance.

Smith recalled the encounter in his submission to TCM as to why he should be chosen to introduce “To Have and Have Not.”

“We shared a few minutes talking about Bogart … I asked her to autograph several items and she admired a lobby card I had of her in ‘Designing Woman,’ a 1957 film she told me that helped her get her mind off of losing Bogart,” Smith said. “I gave it to her and I swear I almost got kissed.”

Years later, Smith and Paxson eloped—just like Bogart and Bacall—to Malabar Farm near Mansfield, Ohio.

The local couple got married in the same room the classic film stars did on what would have been their 60th anniversary—May 21, 2005.

“We invited Lauren to come, but she had commitments in Europe and could not come, but she sent us a picture from her wedding autographed for our wedding,” Smith said.

In selecting him to be a guest programmer, TCM especially liked his story about meeting Bacall as well as the shared anniversary story, Paxson said.