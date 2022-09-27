Local man dies in motorcycle crash in Culpeper

A local motorcycle enthusiasts' club is mourning the loss of one of its own to a recent fatal crash in Culpeper County.

Timothy W. Brown, 60, of Washington, Virginia, died at the scene of a single-vehicle wreck on his 2007 Harley Davidson along U.S. Route 522, just north of Durantes Curve.

He was traveling north on Sperryville Pike, near Boston, Virginia, when the motorcycle failed to maneuver a curve and ran off the left side of the road, according to Tuesday release from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The motorcycle came to rest at the bottom of an embankment and Brown was thrown from the motorcycle.

He and the Harley were not visible from the road and were not discovered until Sept. 19 by a passerby, who notified state police.

At this stage of the investigation, it appears the crash occurred between 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 9:50 a.m. on Sept. 19, Coffey said.

Brown was not wearing a helmet, he said. The crash remains under investigation.

Brown was a friend of the local ABATE motorcyclists rights organization dedicated to the preservation of freedom of the road for all motorcyclists in Virginia. The acronym stands for—A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments.

ABATE had planned to host its 100-mile Jim Orange Poker Run this Sunday, Oct. 2, starting from Culpeper, in memory of another fallen motorcyclist.

Jim Orange was a veteran and member of ABATE of Virginia who died in 2006 in a motorcycle accident on Route 229 in Culpeper when a deer ran into his bike.

The Jim Orange Poker Run has been cancelled as it coincides with the day of Brown’s funeral.

His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at Found & Sons Funeral Home, along Sperryville Pike. Brown was born in Charlottesville and is survived by his parents, according to his obituary. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Brown.

Brown attended Life Point Church, loved riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his family and friends, according to his obituary.