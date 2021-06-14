Local NAACP announces forum with Culpeper law enforcement

Culpeper Branch NAACP has announced a Town Hall community forum and dialogue with local law enforcement at 7 p.m. this Thursday, June 17 on Zoom.

Culpeper Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are invitees, according to event publicity released Monday afternoon.

“We will seek to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community; to both ask questions, attain vital information and explore solutions,” according to a release on Culpeper Branch NAACP social media.

The NAACP said citizens can send questions in advance through Facebook to the local chapter and on other social media outlets and look for the Zoom link later this week: “We’re going to make it better together.”

—Staff report