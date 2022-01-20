Local NAACP gives Community Captain Award to Culpeper PD

The Culpeper Police Department is honored to receive this year’s Community Captain Award from NAACP-Culpeper Branch 7058, according to a news release.

The award reflects the agency’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a transparent relationship with the NAACP, the PD stated. It was presented during the virtual 2022 Martin Luther King Jr Day Celebration Monday.

Culpeper Branch President Dr. Uzziah Harris presented the award in person Tuesday to Chief Chris Jenkins and staff.

“We know that when we call, you’ll show up,” Harris told members of the agency.

Jenkins, in accepting the award, said the two groups might not always agree on everything.

“But we will always show mutual respect and trust with all of our community partners like the NAACP,” the chief said in a statement.

“The men and women of the Culpeper Police Department are dedicated to our community and we thank the NAACP for recognizing their commitment. We value our relationship with the NAACP and we look forward to strengthening that alliance for years to come.”