 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local residents 75+ should complete survey to get on list for COVID-19 vaccine
0 comments
top story

Local residents 75+ should complete survey to get on list for COVID-19 vaccine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sousza

Dr. Jonathan C. D'Souza, an emergency medicine physician at Culpeper Medical Center, gets a COVID-19 vaccine in December.

 CULPEPER MEDICAL CENTER

All people 75 years and older that require assistance completing the online survey to be added to the list of Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District residents seeking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can call 540/308-6072 to speak with a health department employee, the agency said Thursday. Complete the survey at https://forms.gle/fQfFcnaNoXBTSMF46

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Already successfully completed a survey? The Health Department asks residents to please not call as it will cause duplicate entries, slowing down community vaccine response.

As vaccine availability allows, RRHD will reach out by phone to those on the list to schedule an appointment to receive vaccine, according to a health department news release.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

State Capitols step up security amid threats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News