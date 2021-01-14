Local residents 75+ should complete survey to get on list for COVID-19 vaccine

All people 75 years and older that require assistance completing the online survey to be added to the list of Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District residents seeking to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can call 540/308-6072 to speak with a health department employee, the agency said Thursday. Complete the survey at https://forms.gle/fQfFcnaNoXBTSMF46

Already successfully completed a survey? The Health Department asks residents to please not call as it will cause duplicate entries, slowing down community vaccine response.

As vaccine availability allows, RRHD will reach out by phone to those on the list to schedule an appointment to receive vaccine, according to a health department news release.