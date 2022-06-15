Local students learn life skills, respect

The “Becoming A Man” club at A.G. Richardson Elementary School in Culpeper ended the academic year with a spaghetti banquet for families, and some words of wisdom from a top male community leader.

Luigi’s Italian restaurant catered the June 1 celebration in the school cafeteria featuring Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal as keynote speaker, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools division spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Deal spoke to the 4th- and 5th-grade boys about the importance of being a positive male role model. A video played at the event featured each boy explaining their favorite moment in the club, three things they had learned, and the importance of the club’s overall theme of treating others with respect.

Each student received a certificate of completion and a tiepin created by KASH Imprints, engraved with the acronym of the club name, “BAM.” The club started to give the boys an after-school club to complement Girls On the Run, a separate nonprofit focused on girls the same age. In the recently completed academic year, the BAM club met every two weeks after school during the spring semester.

Each meeting had a lesson topic like tying a tie, dress, classroom and table etiquette, hygiene, sportsmanship, respecting women, bullying and social media use.

Guest speakers included CCHS Principal Dr. Daniel Soderholm, EVHS head football Coach Brian Lowery and community members Tripp Butler, Tim Mosely, Jeff Say and Jason Romero. PE teacher Donald Downs chose the name of the club based on the influence of his football coach at Averett University. The program motto for Coach Cleive Adams was BAM, “Be A Man.”

However, since 4th and 5th grade boys are not men just yet, another mentor of Downs, Coach Eric Dinkens, suggested “Becoming A Man.” Principles of the BAM Club are a strong moral foundation, respect for all, disrespect for none, give back, selfless attitude, compete in life, and W.I.N (What's Important Now).

BAM Club staff participants were Donald Downs, Wayne Jacques, Matt Ortman, Patrick Hallett and Nicolas Anderson. Able Heating and Air donated funds for the tiepins and parents who donated for the meal.