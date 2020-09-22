 Skip to main content
Local support shown for ‘National Thank A Police Officer Day’
Local support shown for 'National Thank A Police Officer Day'

Cruisin

Cruisin’ for Heroes and Back The First Responders Foundation show support to local law enforcement last Saturday in Culpeper as part of ‘National Thank a Police Officer Day.’

Cruisin’ for Heroes and Back The First Responders Foundation show support to local law enforcement last Saturday in Culpeper as part of ‘National Thank a Police Officer Day.’

An estimated three dozen vehicles traveled more than 100 miles on area highways last Saturday to commemorate “National Thank A Police Officer Day.”

Culpeper resident Lou Realmuto with Cruisin For Heroes partnered with Amy Sudbeck, President and CEO of the Back The First Responders Foundation, to recognize the law enforcement appreciation day.

“It was an easy decision to contact her and offer our support,” Realmuto said. “Cruisin For Heroes has organized and participated in events throughout the area for many years and this fits into our mission perfectly. It has been an exceptionally difficult year for law enforcement and we feel honored to be able to show our respect for their effort.”

Classic cars joined the procession that visited law enforcement agencies in Stafford, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, King George and Culpeper. Many of the vehicles were decorated and occupants delivered coffee, donuts and thank you cards. For information, see Cruisin For Heroes on Facebook.

