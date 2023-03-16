The local teachers’ union recently hosted its 3rd Read Across America Night at the new Culpeper County Fieldhouse, attracting 150 attendees.

Culpeper County Education Association put on the free event March 6 that featured activities and readers from the community, according to a release from CCEA Acting President Matt Wortman, an instruction technology resource teacher at A.G. Richardson Elementary School.

“From a book giveaway table, to face painting, to bookmark, bracelet, and necklace making, there was more than enough to keep children entertained,” he said.

All elementary students from Culpeper County Public Schools and the general public were invited.

In addition to the activities, every 15 minutes a new reader claimed the Reading Throne to read out loud. Teachers Cindy LaFontaine, Nancy Sink, Katherine Carlson and Kristin Colucci all sat on the reading throne while School Board Chairwoman Pat Baker read one of the books she authored.

“Our final reader was Adriana Bustamante, who is an extremely talented actress and community leader,” Wortman said.

CCEA is the local branch of the Virginia Education Association and National Education Association, he said.

“While classified recently as a union, CCEA works to not only advocate for teachers and students, but also to build positive relationships with CCPS leadership and the community. These events, and many others like it, are proof of efforts of a local, positive union.”