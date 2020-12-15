LOCAL UPDATE: Schools closed, Virginians urged to avoid travel during winter storm

Virginia State Police advise, stay off the road Wednesday if you can. Snow and ice are coming.
The Virginia Department of Transportation worked Tuesday to pre-treat the highways, but slippery and dangerous conditions are still anticipated Wednesday.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Culpeper County Public Schools announced the division had canceled Wednesday’s classes, both in-person and online, due to the forecast. The school system’s 12-month employees will not report.
Orange County Public Schools made the same decision.
The National Weather Service said heavy precipitation is possible, with 3 to 7 inches of snow and two-tenths of an inch of ice in central Virginia, Northern Virginia, Northwest Virginia and central Maryland.
A storm watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night.
Snow will spread across the region Wednesday morning, mix with sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon and evening, and change back to snow before ending late Wednesday night, the Weather Service said Tuesday.
Travel could be very difficult, the agency warned, with the possibility of significant travel delays and closures.
“Plan ahead to minimize impact on you and your family,” the Weather Service advised.
Meteorologists said snow is most likely to accumulate along the Blue Ridge Mountains and in other high elevations. How much will fall depends on how quickly the weather system—which includes cold and dry Canadian air, a jet stream bringing warm and moist air from the Gulf of Mexico and a low-pressure area coming in from Tennessee—moves off to the northeast.
State Police are preparing for the weather. They will have all available troopers on patrol to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne N. Geller said in a statement Tuesday.
If you must travel on Wednesday, Geller advised:
—Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
—Before you travel, clear all snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle—whether it’s a car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle.
—Use your headlights.
—Drive for conditions. Slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
—Buckle up.
—Avoid distractions. Put down the phone.
—Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions.
