A local Marine is hosting an auto-themed event at his shop in Culpeper on Saturday to raise support for overseas refugees he once helped rescue.

Rooster’s Inaugural Auto Show is creating buzz among car enthusiasts around Virginia and all over, according to a business release.

Featuring lots of chrome and classics, the auto show will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 3 at Rooster’s Restorations and Classics, located at 15483 Enterprise Way, off Route 666 in Culpeper.

Organizer Joseph “Rooster” Robert III is excited to announce the relaunch of his business, formerly PDM Motorworks, after two years away. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to The Black Feather Foundation.

The veteran-run nonprofit collaborates with other veteran groups, like Moral Compass Federation, and organizations to design, build and implement programs to assist with transition and acclimation of refugees and displaced persons due to conflict and natural disasters, according to the release.

Robert, of Bealeton, is an Iraq War veteran who joined a handful of fellow veterans on a trip to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation and resettlement of refugees during the U.S. troop withdrawal in August 2021.

"A couple close friends of mine who served in Afghanistan were trying to evacuate their Afghan interpreter they had worked with, and became very close with, over the past 15 years, and asked for my help,” he said in an email. “What began as a personal mission to evacuate and rescue one man and his family blossomed into an effort that ultimately evacuated over 15,000 Afghan allies and Americans."

That effort continues under The Black Feather Foundation.

The purpose of Rooster’s Inaugural Auto Show is to highlight the relaunch of his business and to benefit a good cause, Robert stated. Attendees can check out some rare classic and antique automobiles, collected and preserved by local car enthusiasts. A few will showcase Rooster’s own quality of work, according to the release.

“This is a good time for the auto show because the weather is generally perfect for a weekend cruise-in. The love for these cars are why I got into the restoration business,” he said. “It gives me the opportunity to reconnect with the community and everyone I have worked with after being gone for the majority of the last two years, and celebrate our grand reopening as Rooster’s Restoration and Classics.”

Everyone should strive to support something and use shared interests to promote and support good causes, said Robert, who opened PDM Motorworks in 2020.

“Rooster’s Restoration and Classic is a veteran owned shop supporting a local veteran community base. We also support other causes that are tied to America’s interests, veterans’ interests,” he said.

The inaugural auto show promises to be a fun-filled day full of food and music and exciting auto displays. See pdmmotorworks.com and theblackfeatherfoundation.org for more information.