14th Connecticut historians follow in soldier's footsteps, crossing the Rapidan

IN another Civil War battle (Fredericksburg) that featured a river crossing, the soldiers called their mission “the forlorn hope” because the odds seemed stacked so deeply against them.
There’s no record of that in the Battle of Morton’s Ford, a surprise attack that Union troops launched on Feb. 6, 1864, in Culpeper County.
But perhaps that’s because the Federal soldiers didn’t know they were outnumbered 2-to-1 as they waded the Rapidan River to assault Confederate troops in Orange County, where Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia was wintering.
Such unknowns sprang to mind last weekend as New Englanders returned to Culpeper to recreate the march into battle of the 14th Connecticut Volunteer Infantry Regiment. Some of the 16 uniformed re-enactors had ancestors in that unit who fought at Morton’s Ford. Everyone said they relished following in the footsteps of the Nutmeg Regiment’s troops.
Before their march began, several members of the modern-day 14th stood on porch of Struan, the Culpeper plantation manor from which the 14th Connecticut went into battle in 1864. They spoke of what makes them re-enact Civil War scenes, travel to historic places and try to preserve them.
All three said honoring the war’s soldiers and trying to keep battlefields looking as they did historically are big motivators.
“John C. Broatch was such a significant part of our family’s history, it’s really important for my father and I to be here and see and experience a small part of what these soldiers went through,” Kierran Broatch said of his great-great grandfather, a major in the 14th who was wounded at Morton’s Ford. “It’s really special for us. We’re honored.” Kierran came with his father, Jim, who joined the troops on their cross-country adventure.
Dan Hayden talked of what drives him to re-enact the 14th Connecticut’s actions and visit historic places such as Culpeper.
“It’s an emotional connection,” Hayden said. “A lot of what we do as living historians and at the New England Civil War Museum is try to make those connections for other people. Many people aren’t into history’s dates and names.
“We want to remember the feelings that the soldiers had, marching in the same spaces as they did. When we experience that ourselves, we have those same emotions,” he continued. “And we can translate that for other people. That’s the thing that they’re going to remember.
“And that’s the thing that’s going to make people want to preserve these battlefields, to come here on tours and experience it themselves.”
Then, fixing bayonets and unfurling the regiment’s flags, the soldiers advanced from Struan, the plantation manor from which the 14th Connecticut advanced in 1864.
Designed by local architect Jeremiah Morton, Struan was built about 1830 to face the Blue Ridge, set on a plateau overlooking the fast-flowing Rapidan River. The mansion’s designer, Jeremiah, was brother of Dr. George Morton, for whom the river’s ford is named.
On Feb. 6, 1864, a battle began in Struan’s front yard. More than 6,000 Union soldiers attacked across the Rapidan, catching the Confederates unawares.
Artillery batteries set up in Struan’s eastern yard fired away at Lee’s defenders on the Orange County bluffs. At the battle’s height, Union 2nd Corps commander Gouverneur K. Warren—a hero of Gettysburg’s Little Round Top—rode up and made Struan as his headquarters, managing the battle from its front porch. During the battle, homeowner Powhatan Robertson stayed put, which saved the house from destruction, Culpeper historian Clark B. Hall said.
The New Englanders’ Sept. 11 re-enactment was the first time since the war that any military force had crossed the Rapidan at Morton’s Ford--”a matter of high distinction,” said Hall, who accompanied the 14th Connecticut’s men as they moved across the battlefield’s pristine landscape. Until recently, the battle site’s Orange farmland was owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice.
The regiment’s amateur historians appreciated that the terrain—in both counties—looks today much as it did in February 1864. Save for different crops and a lack of battle smoke, they were seeing what their ancestors did 157 years earlier.
That came into sharp focus when the soldiers reached the river, after marching down a farm lane from Struan. At the Rapidan, they clambered onto a sand-and-gravel island for which people named the crossing in the Colonial era: Island Ford.
There, on the Culpeper shore, the historians laid a red-white-and-blue wreath, prayed and fired three volleys over the river in honor of the 14th Connecticut’s courageous men.
Then, one by one, the historians waded across the crotch-deep river beneath the 12-foot-high bank on the far side. With difficulty, they clambered up the slick, muddy shore using the same deep road cut the Yankees did long before.
After plenty of hiking through woodland, the re-enactors came to the edge of a sprawling field topped by two copses of trees, which mark a family graveyard and the house site of Dr. George Morton—for whom the Rapidan River ford was named.
The field was the scene of heavy fighting around Morton’s house, as depicted in war correspondent Alfred R. Waud’s sketch and published in Harper’s Weekly.
The terrain looks the same today, which greatly impressed Kierran Broatch, a re-enactor from Milford, Conn. His great-great grandfather, John C. Broatch of Middletown, Conn., was wounded in the fighting on that very field. Bullets struck the officer’s finger and damaged his sword, which his family now treasures.
Kierran’s father, wearing a Battle of Morton’s Ford commemorative T-shirt, also made the cross-river trek with the unit’s troops.
Artifacts, weapons and photos from the 14th and other Connecticut regiments are exhibited at the New England Civil War Museum in Vernon, Conn. The museum’s handsome brick building is the state’s only surviving Grand Army of the Republic hall, and one of the longest continuously used GAR Halls in the nation. Formed by Union veterans after the war, the GAR became a powerful political force in late-19th-century America.
A machinist and member of the Mansfield Guards militia company before the war, John C. Broatch mustered in as a first lieutenant with Company B of the 14th Connecticut Infantry on Aug. 20, 1862. His hometown, Middletown, was a sailing port whose people traded with China but also participated in the slave trade, Jim Broatch said.
Nearly 1,000 men from Middletown, a small town along the Connecticut River, served during the Civil War. One hundred and 10 of them died, of battle wounds, disease and at least one suicide, far from home in such places as Alexandria, La., Chattanooga, Tenn., and Hilton Head, S.C., Jim Broatch said.
After the Civil War, John returned to Middletown and worked as an insurance agent and superintendent of the town’s water works. Later, he moved to Milford.
Today, John’s great grandson and his son both live in Milford. Kierran Broatch is executive director of advancement at Sacred Heart University. Jim Broatch is executive director of the Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Syndrome Association.
Both descendants have been members of the 14th for about a decade.
“It was an honor to walk in the footsteps of the 14th as they fought bravely and suffered their most casualties in this skirmish, despite having participated in so many previous major battles,” Jim said of their time in Culpeper and Orange, after the long drive home. “We were so proud to learn that the 14th is the only regiment to return to the Morton’s Ford battlefield to honor their fallen.”
In the end, all the fighting of the two-day battle in February 1864 was for naught.
The Battle of Morton’s Ford was purely a diversion, meant to distract Confederate commanders from Union cavalry movements intent upon Richmond.
The top-secret Dahlgren-Kilpatrick Raid aimed to free Union prisoners held in the Confederate capital, at Libby Prison and on the James River’s Belle Isle, under inhumane conditions. Betrayed by an informant, the raid—approved by President Abraham Lincoln and Secretary of War Edwin Stanton—was a bust. It killed its namesake, Col. Ulric Dahlgren, whose father was a personal friend of Lincoln.
But that’s a story for another day.
