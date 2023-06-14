It was a safe day and a good time was had by all.

That was the report from Thom Richmond, CEO of Cal Tri Events, related to Sunday's inaugural "Cal Tri Culpeper" multi-event triathlon based at Mountain Run Lake Park.

The Lexington-based nonprofit offers various swim-bike-run competitions around Virginia and the U.S. for ages 8 up to 85 and older. The one in Culpeper is its newest.

Sprint Triathlon participants Sunday in Culpeper finished a 400 yard swim, 12.4-mile bike ride and 3.1 mile run. The Olympic Triathlon was a 1,640 yard swim, 24.3 mile bike followed by a 6.2 mile run.

Coming in first overall in the Sprint series was Satchel Jelen, competing in the 15-16-year-old age category. He completed the triathlon in one hour, 10 minutes and 10 seconds, according to race results.

Coming in first overall in the Olympic series was Tyler Sunde, competing in the 40-44 age category. He finished the longer triathlon in two hours, 27 minutes and 15 seconds.

For the first races in Culpeper through Cal Tri Events, a total of 127 athletes, representing 12 states and D.C., participated.