The Fauquier County Sherriff’s Office recently seized 23 roosters and hens from a Sumerduck home in connection with suspected cockfighting, according to a July 27 release from Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy. The seizure in mid-July followed earlier visits.

In totality, investigators found multiple birds conditioned for fighting with sharpened spurs, a Pitbull and several roosters held in separate cages without food or water at this property, according to the release. The dog was found with a rope tied to his neck embedded into the animal’s flesh, with a likely infected wound.

“We are grateful to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office for breaking up a cockfighting breeding operation in Sumerduck,” Wayne Pacelle, president of Animal Wellness Action, said in a statement.

“This investigation and interdiction exposed animals being raised and trained and prepared for fights. Cockfighting is startlingly widespread, and it’s time to crack down on staged fighting and all the cruelty and crime built into the marrow of the enterprise.”

U.S. Congress has issued the Fighting Inhumane Gambling and High-Risk Trafficking (FIGHT) Act, and hopes to include it as an amendment to the Farm Bill, according to the release. The measure is driven by concerns for the barbarism of animal fighting, other criminal behavior comingled with it, and disease threats to poultry posed by transporting fighting roosters.

The FIGHT Act would ban simulcasting and gambling of animal fighting ventures; halt shipment of mature roosters (chickens only) shipped through the U.S. mail (it is already illegal to ship dogs through the mail); create a citizen suit provision, after proper notice to federal authorities, to allow private right of action against illegal animal fighters; and enhance forfeiture provisions to include real property for animal fighting crimes.

Animal Wellness Action is a Washington.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty and to encourage enforcement of laws.

The Center for a Humane Economy is a non-profit organization that focuses on influencing businesses to pay attention to animal cruelty in their operations and to eliminate harmful practices.

“We believe helping animals helps us all," the groups stated.