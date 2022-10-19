61-home Kite Acres approved for corner of 229, Ira Hoffman Lane

The Culpeper County Planning Commission in short order last week unanimously approved a 61-lot single family housing development on 36 acres at the corner of Ira Hoffman Lane and Route 229.

Fredericksburg-based Rappahannock Development Group submitted the request for Kite Acres subdivision, adjoining the Northridge housing development. The current parcel is a combination of open pastureland and woods and is undeveloped with the exception of one existing single-family dwelling, according to a staff report.

Planning Director Sam McLearen noted at the Oct. 12 meeting there had not been a lot of residential subdivision requests in some time. The comprehensive plan envisions the area for low-density residential, he said.

The property is zoned residential.

The proposal would leave 28 percent of the parcel open space and build a tot lot. A potential roundabout at the intersection is under consideration by VDOT, which could impact a corner of the property, McLearen said.

The proposed housing development is “by-right” meaning no rezoning or special approvals are required.

If that’s the case, asked Planning Commission member Keith Price, can the county require an analysis of the project’s impact on public schools and roads?

“No, sir,” said McLearen.

Planning Commission member Nate Clancy remarked the plan looked good to him, also expressing concern about impact on schools and roads.

The parcel is adjacent to 40 acres of dedicated green space owned by the county. The developer proposes to link to that space with a crosswalk.

Planning Commission member Katie Reames said the intersection is a very big safety concern.

“It’s already a mess with the school traffic,” she said of the proposed development’s proximity to Culpeper High and Middle schools.

Primary access to Kite Acres would be off of Ira Hoffman, McLearen said. He said the plan meets design standards for the number of entrances.

A vacant farmhouse on the property will be torn down. No public comment was heard on the case approved by planners in 30 minutes.