A beautiful day for A Children's Day in the Park in Culpeper

Glorious fall weather, all blue skies and sunshine, greeted attendees to last Saturday's free youth-focused event in Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park.

Dozens of children and their families attended A Children’s Day at the Park Oct. 15 and there was plenty of fun to go around. Event sponsor, the Early Childhood Workgroup of Healthy Culpeper, was excited to bring back the program following a pandemic pause. Denise Rasmussen, Healthy Culpeper program manager, reported it was a great turnout.

Sponsors included Head Start and Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services. There was music by DJ Harmony, performances by Boom Fitness and Backpack Puppets along with Lion’s Club free vision screenings, Kids IDs and McGruff the Crime Dog. Mom2Mom gave away free diapers and there was also be face-painting, kids crafts and vendors.