'A champion for parents'—teacher Mike Allers kicks off State Senate campaign

Fourth-grade teacher Mike Allers recently launched his campaign as a conservative Republican to take on the popular incumbent in the new District 28 of the Virginia State Senate.

“Fantastic,” said 58-year-old Allers in a recent phone call of how the kick-off went Dec. 3, at Blue Ridge Café in Ruckersville.

“Very well attended—more so than Bryce’s, which is good.”

The straight-talking former New Yorker referred to his opponent, three-term incumbent State Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, a former narcotics detective and Army Ranger, aged 56.

Reeves is Republican establishment, Allers said, while he is an outsider.

“Trying to dismantle an establishment figure on the state level is not easy,” said the first-time political candidate. “The establishment doesn’t want new candidates…when you are an outsider, there is a certain question as to the audacity of a regular person seeking a public office.”

An educator at Gordon-Barbour Elementary School in Orange County and former principal at Madison Primary School, Allers, as a young man, worked for the Suffolk County Police Department on Long Island, New York, where he was born.

It was a career cut short by an injury.

As a candidate for political office, his platform focus includes ample pay, funding and support for law enforcement. Allers, considering his experience in public schools, is running firstly on an education platform.

He called for complete transparency in public schools as well as actively getting parents involved in their child’s education through consistent outreach from teachers and administrators.

“I am not going to stop being a champion for parents,” Allers said. “I am going to be a voice going forward. So many things come back to education, almost everything, our prosperity, our safety.”

Beyond K-12, he called for better educated police officers, allowing them to get a four-year college degree and EMT certifications.

“We will have the safest state, be the highest paid—they should be, and it all comes down to education,” Allers said.

He brushed off claims he’s heard that, “He’s just an educator, so why is he running for office?” As principal for seven years, Allers said, he ran a business, managing upwards of 60 people and a multi-million dollar budget. The candidate said he felt called to run for office, calling it “a whisper in my ear.”

“I would use my voice to change Virginia, to fix Virginia,” Allers said.

A short parent-teacher conference is not ample interaction, he said, calling for “continuous parent invitations” to public schools. Allers said he invited vetted parents to volunteer in classrooms where he was principal.

“I had a fertile environment for parents to be involved at assemblies, moms, dads come in for lunches, book buddies reading nights—thousands of people came into our schools,” Allers said. “You reach out, you get out in the public, complete transparency, invite the parents in, make them part of the discussion. We are in charge of their most prized possessions.”

He called for a longer school year, especially now to fill in pandemic learning loss, and less focus on standardized tests. Allers said parents should be able to use public school funds to select another school for their child, saying it would create competition and better schools overall, public and private.

He advocated for teacher raises as well as arming educators and administrators for quick reaction to active shooters. Allers said he has experience making schools safer.

The fourth-grade teacher said some in his field don’t want the public scrutiny he calls for, but that parents deserve to know what is going on in their children’s schools.

“It’s not that hard to do. It’s just something people refuse to do,” Allers said.

At Gordon-Barbour, whenever his truck is in the parking lot, parents can knock on his window for a meeting.

“I work for you,” Allers said, noting that would be his mindset in the state senate. “I want to change the nature of the job. I want to be omnipresent all over the 28th District.”

He shifted focus to other issues he felt are impacting the area: human and drug trafficking, specifically fentanyl, and the crisis at the southern border.

“Our children are at risk, our communities are at risk for addictions and overdose. Every first responder is stretched beyond the limits. Cops having to carry Narcan,” he said. “Not to mention the education system, the lack of trust the parents have, parents are feeling disenfranchised.”

Charlottesville conservative talk radio host Joe Thomas joined Allers for the recent campaign kickoff earlier this month in Greene County, part of the new State Senate District 28, spanning all of Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock and parts of Spotsylvania and Fauquier.

Allers said he’s been calling into the Joe Thomas show as a listener since the early 2000s, and the radio host encouraged him to run for office. Allers mentioned their shared support for the Donald Trump presidency, and continued support for the businessman.

The state senate candidate said as time goes forward Trump will be vindicated.

“More than anything, he had what is best for our nation in his heart and I certainly supported him during his two elections,” Allers said.

The former New Yorker recalled when Trump took out a full-page ad in the Times in 1988 supporting the police officers.

“I still have the article,” Allers said. “My family was in construction, we kind of knew of the Trump family in the development field, we knew his brand and what he stood for far before he was a politician. His ability to speak with regular people transcends anyone in politics today.”

Another Trump supporter, State Senator Amanda Chase, R-Midlothian, attended Allers’ kick-off rally and is backing him for office.

“What are the issues that are most important to you? Inflation, securing the borders…education, making sure that parents have a right to be involved in their child’s education,” she said in remarks at the event.

“We have to take back our education system from the left and I just saw there’s a Satan club that is aspiring to be in every last public school all across the country. We need leaders with a backbone that stand up and say, this isn’t right. Mike Allers is going to be that person.”