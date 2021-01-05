A diverse bunch, four residents seek appointment to Culpeper School Board

Cruzan said he would like to run for an elected term on the School Board. But first, he said he wants to see how he works with the other board members and if that goes well.

John Bridges, the school counselor, backed Cruzan.

“My own kids are attending Culpeper schools and Mr. Cruzan is the kind of person who I know will make the best decisions on their behalf,” he said. “He’s a cybersecurity expert who speaks four languages. He knows how to work with all kinds of personalities.”

Desilets, a mother of four who is a member of the Culpeper County Republican Committee, moved to Culpeper five years ago from Nokesville in western Prince William County.

Her son, Jon, managed state Del. Nick Freitas’ campaign in his 7th Congressional District challenge to Rep. Abigail Spanberger last year.

Desilets said she comes from a military family that moved around a lot. Her children are now grown, so she doesn’t have kids in the Culpeper school district.

That can be a plus, letting her take a more distanced approach to decisions that won’t be impacted by personal bias, she said.

A human resources professional, Desilets said she plans to run for office in the next School Board election.